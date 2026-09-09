Kenya: Motorists Face 12-Day Diversion At Westlands Expressway Exit

Nairobi — Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway have been warned of a temporary traffic diversion at the Westlands exit as maintenance and construction work on the elevated overpass begins.

Moja Expressway Company said the works began at 8pm on Tuesday, September 8, and will run until 5pm on September 20, 2026, affecting the section of the elevated deck immediately after the Nairobi Westlands Exit.

During the 12 days, motorists exiting the expressway at Westlands will be required to leave the elevated section and join the lower A8 road along Waiyaki Way.

The company urged drivers to exercise caution and follow directions from traffic marshals deployed along the affected route.

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"Motorists exiting at the Nairobi Westlands Exit are strictly instructed to join the lower A8 road on Waiyaki Way during the maintenance period," Moja Expressway Company said.

The diversion has already begun affecting traffic flow on Waiyaki Way, with motorists reporting heavy congestion around the ABC Place-Red Hill Road junction as traffic adjusts to the temporary arrangement.

Moja Expressway has apologised to motorists for the inconvenience caused by the works and urged those using the route to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional time, particularly during peak hours.

The operator has clarified that the works will not affect toll collection operations. Motorists will continue to use the expressway's toll payment systems as usual.

The Nairobi Expressway runs from Mlolongo through Nairobi to Westlands, providing an alternative route across the capital and reducing travel time along the Mombasa Road-Uhuru Highway-Waiyaki Way corridor. The operator provides electronic toll collection through on-board units, while motorists without ETC can pay using manual toll collection options, including cards, cash and mobile money.

The diversion comes shortly after the opening of the new Haile Selassie Exit, which Moja Expressway says is intended to improve access to the Nairobi CBD, Ngong Road and Upper Hill while easing congestion around the Capital Centre-Haile Selassie corridor. The new exit has five lanes and provides two onward routes towards Haile Selassie Avenue and Kenyatta Avenue roundabout.

Motorists have consequently been advised to consider alternative exits where convenient and to obey temporary road signs and instructions from traffic marshals until the Westlands works are completed on September 20.