South Africa: Western Cape Govt, Mossel Bay Agree On Interim Diaz Beach Measures

The Western Cape Government and Mossel Bay Municipality have agreed on interim emergency measures to address the serious and ongoing coastal erosion risks at Diaz Beach.

In a statement issued by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, the provincial government recognised the serious and ongoing risks posed by coastal erosion at Diaz Beach and the need to protect people, properties and public infrastructure in the affected area.

The department said the Mossel Bay Municipality has proposed the installation of geotextile sandbags as an interim emergency measure to stabilise the dune and reduce the immediate risk of further collapse.

The measure is intended to prevent damage to, or the collapse of, properties and infrastructure onto the beach, while also reducing risks to members of the public accessing an area that remains unsafe.

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"The Mossel Bay Municipality and the Western Cape Government are in agreement that a permanent solution for improved coastal management at Diaz Beach needs to be implemented. The Basic Assessment process currently underway will inform the appropriate long-term solution," department spokesperson Rudolf van Jaarsveldt said.

However, Van Jaarsveldt emphasised that the proposed sandbags are not regarded as the permanent solution to the coastal erosion problem.

"Coastal protection measures can affect the natural movement of sand between the dune, beach and nearshore environment and, if not appropriately designed and managed, can contribute to erosion, beach narrowing and the loss of the beach as a public amenity," Van Jaarsveldt said.

He said the Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, has decided to abide by the court order allowing the sandbags to be installed as an urgent temporary measure.

"The permanent solution will be determined through the Basic Assessment process in the coming months and could include the removal of the sandbags. Options such as sand replenishment may also be considered in determining the best practicable environmental option.

"The Western Cape Government and Mossel Bay Municipality will continue working together on the immediate measures required to manage the current risks, as well as longer-term interventions needed to improve coastal management at Diaz Beach," Van Jaarsveldt said.