Uganda: Ruto Directive Triggers Exodus of Foreign Traders At Uganda-Kenya Border

A directive by Kenyan President William Ruto to shut down small-scale businesses operated by foreign nationals without the required work permits has triggered an exodus of traders, with Uganda-Kenya border crossings recording an increasing number of people leaving the country.

At the Busia One Stop Border Post, the directive, which seeks to protect business opportunities for Kenyan traders, has resulted in a noticeable movement of foreign nationals returning to their respective countries.

Although many of those affected declined to speak to the media, some were seen stranded at the border after failing to secure transport to their destinations. Several of those leaving Kenya were reportedly nationals of Rwanda and South Sudan.

The development has attracted the attention of the Parliamentary Committee on East African Affairs, which has expressed concern over the reported increase in the number of people leaving Kenya.

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Peter Okeyoh, a member of the committee, said 200 people crossed out of Kenya through the Lwakhakha border in a single day, with the number believed to be significantly higher at Busia.

"Yesterday alone, 200 people exited Kenya through Lwakhakha border alone. This number is much higher at Busia," Okeyoh said.

Ugandan legislators have also raised concern over the number of bodies of Ugandan nationals being repatriated from Kenya.

Okeyoh claimed that about 86 bodies of Ugandan nationals had been returned from Kenya within a month, with some reportedly bearing injuries consistent with blunt-force attacks and cuts.

"Within a period of one month, about 86 Ugandans' dead bodies have been returned to Uganda from Kenya. Some were allegedly killed using blunt objects, while others had been cut. We fear that this pronouncement may make matters worse," he said.

The developments have reignited concerns among leaders in border communities over Kenya's commitment to regional integration, particularly the East African Community principles on the free movement of people and goods.

Geoffrey Macho, the former Busia Municipality MP, said measures restricting citizens of East African countries from engaging in legitimate economic activities could undermine regional integration.

"The President of Kenya should know that East Africa belongs to every person. Such pronouncements are disorganising the integration of East Africa," Macho said.

Ugandan legislators said they would raise the matter in Parliament when lawmakers return from recess, seeking an explanation from the Kenyan government over the reported developments.

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Okeyoh said the matter would be brought before Parliament both as a motion and through a question to the Prime Minister, with lawmakers seeking government intervention.

"We are going to table this when we resume. We are going to raise it as a motion, but also as a question to the Prime Minister. Government should explain why our people are suffering," he said.