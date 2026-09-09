Africa: Five Players Who Caught the Eye in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup This Weekend

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 burst into life with an entertaining weekend of first preliminary round action, with goals flowing across the continent and several clubs taking significant strides towards the next stage.

Singida Black Stars produced the most emphatic result with a remarkable 7-1 away victory over Al Ghazala Wau, while ASKO de Kara also impressed on their travels as they defeated AS ZAM 5-0.

There were commanding wins too for ZED FC, Al Ahli Tripoli and El Kanemi Warriors, while several other ties remain finely balanced ahead of the return matches from 11-13 September.

CAFOnline picks out five players who made a major impression for their teams in the opening matches.

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Mathew Tegisi (Singida Black Stars)There was no bigger individual performance over the weekend than that of Mathew Tegisi, who struck a first-half hat-trick as Singida Black Stars overwhelmed Al Ghazala Wau 7-1 in Juba.

The Tanzanian side were already four goals ahead by the interval, with Tegisi finding the net in the 20th, 23rd and 32nd minutes as the visitors produced a devastating attacking display.

Jonathan Sowah later added a brace as Singida completed the biggest victory of the first legs, but it was Tegisi who set them on their way with three goals in the space of only 12 minutes.

It continued an excellent start to the season for the 22-year-old forward, who had also been among the goals domestically for Singida before their continental campaign got under way.

Khalil Al-Qassab (ES Zarzis)

ES Zarzis were staring at a difficult start to their return to continental football when Senegal's Diambars took the lead after only 13 minutes in Tunisia, but Khalil Al-Qassab changed the complexion of the contest.

He brought the hosts level in the 35th minute and struck again 11 minutes after the restart to complete the turnaround before Samba added a third in a 3-1 victory.

Zarzis are back in continental competition for the first time in 20 years and Al-Qassab's double has given them an excellent opportunity to ensure that comeback extends beyond the opening round.

Jimmy Kalema (Kitara FC)

Kitara FC also had to come from behind in their 2-1 victory over Mogadishu City, and they had Jimmy Kalema to thank for an extraordinary two-minute burst.

The Ugandan side trailed from the 17th minute before Kalema produced a superb finish to equalise in the 33rd. Barely 60 seconds later he was on target again, this time heading home Living Kabon's delivery to turn the match on its head.

The 23-year-old has developed a reputation for delivering in important matches, having also scored the winning goal that secured Kitara's Uganda Cup triumph last season.

His quickfire double leaves Kitara holding the advantage ahead of the second leg and dreaming of a potential second preliminary round meeting with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Claude Klidjè (ASKO de Kara)

ASKO de Kara had been frustrated through a goalless opening half away to AS ZAM, but Claude Klidjè ensured it would eventually become a memorable afternoon for the Togolese side.

Klidjè finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute and struck again 11 minutes later to put ASKO firmly in control.

His double opened the floodgates as Zouminhi Kader Gueo, Marius Akpaho and Souleymane Coulibaly added further goals in a 5-0 victory that leaves the Togolese club with one foot in the next round.

It was an excellent example of patience paying off, with ASKO unable to find a way through before the interval but ruthless once Klidjè had made the breakthrough.

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Fiston Mayele (Al Ahli Tripoli)

Fiston Mayele wasted little time making his presence felt in Al Ahli Tripoli colours as the DR Congo international helped the Libyan side to an impressive 3-0 away victory over KMKM in Zanzibar.

Captain Hamdou Elhouni opened the scoring in the 20th minute and only two minutes later Mayele doubled the advantage, registering his first goal for his new club.

Hocine Dehiri made it 3-0 after 27 minutes as Al Ahli produced a devastating seven-minute spell that effectively decided the opening leg. Media reports also highlighted Mayele's continued threat to the KMKM defence after the interval.

For a player recruited to add further firepower to Al Ahli's continental ambitions, it was an ideal introduction and leaves the Libyan side in a commanding position ahead of the return fixture in Tripoli.