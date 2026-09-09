Tanzania: U-20 Women's World Cup - Tanzania Show Fight but England Prove Too Strong

Tanzania were beaten 5-1 by England in Bielsko-Bial̸a on Tuesday in their opening Group B match at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2026, although the East Africans showed resilience after a difficult first half.

England took control of the contest early and were ahead inside nine minutes when Princess Ademiluyi finished after being set up by Vivienne Lia.

The Young Lionesses doubled their advantage six minutes later when Rachel Maltby converted from the penalty spot, putting Tanzania under immediate pressure.

Maltby continued to make the difference before the interval, adding two more goals late in the first half to complete her hat-trick and leave England firmly in command going into the break.

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Tanzania had struggled to contain England's attacking movement during the opening period, but they returned for the second half with greater determination and a stronger response.

The Young Tigresses gradually began to push higher up the pitch and were rewarded in the 65th minute when Jamila Mnunduka reacted quickest to a scramble inside the England penalty area and scored to reduce the deficit.

The goal provided Tanzania with encouragement and reflected the improved character of their second-half performance after being heavily dominated before the interval.

However, any hopes of building further momentum were ended nine minutes later when England restored their four-goal advantage.

Jessie Gale finished from close range in the 74th minute to score England's fifth goal and effectively settle the contest.

Tanzania continued to compete until the final whistle, but the damage caused by England's clinical first-half display proved too great to overcome.

Despite the size of the defeat, Tanzania can take some encouragement from the way they responded after the break and from Mnunduka's goal, which gave them something positive to build on ahead of their remaining group-stage matches.

The Young Tigresses will now look to regroup quickly as they seek a stronger result in their next fixture and attempt to keep their hopes alive in the competition.