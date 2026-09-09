Liberia: Cassell Kuoh Sued for U.S.$50,000 Over Defaulted Loan Repayment Plan

MONROVIA — Anthony Cassell Kuoh, head of FC Fassell, faces a debt action for US$50,000 after allegedly missing the first payment under a repayment schedule he signed in July, an agreement that lets his creditor demand the entire balance at once.

Atef Aidebi filed the action during the September term of the Debt Court for Montserrado County, presided over by Judge James E. Jones. According to the complaint, Kuoh borrowed US$70,000 from Aidebi in 2024 under an agreement to repay at an agreed time, and has since paid US$20,000.

The two signed a written payment stipulation on July 13 to settle the remainder, the complaint says. It required Kuoh to pay 25 percent of the outstanding US$50,000, or US$12,500, by July 31, followed by installments of US$18,750 on Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.

Under its terms, as described in the complaint, a default made the full outstanding balance immediately due and payable on demand, and allowed the Debt Court to proceed against Kuoh until the account reached zero. Aidebi relies on that provision to sue for the full US$50,000 rather than the missed installment.

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He is also asking for statutory interest, costs, attorney's fees and other relief allowed under Liberian law, and has told the court that WhatsApp exchanges between the two men may be produced at trial as evidence of his attempts to obtain repayment. He is represented by Cllr. Tommy N. Douba of the Law Offices of Weah and Associates.

The allegations are the plaintiff's and have not been tested. Kuoh has not filed an answer and could not be reached for comment.