South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson to Deliver Keynote Address At Assaf Annual Young Scientist Conference

9 September 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio on Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Lusizo Makhubela, will give a keynote address on behalf of the committee to the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) Annual Young Scientist Conference, which will take place at the Water Sisulu University from 13 to 15 September 2026.

The conference will take place under the theme "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063". According to the conference organisers, the theme aligns directly with the African Union's continental focus on elevating water and sanitation security as critical drivers for public health, economic transformation, and climate resilience across Africa.

ASSAf's mandate encompasses all fields of scientific enquiry, drawing on the full diversity of South Africa's distinguished scientists to apply scientific thinking in the service of society. The primary objective of the ASSAf Annual Young Scientists' Conference is to promote youth participation in science, technology, and innovation by providing a dynamic platform for outstanding early-career researchers across South Africa and the African continent.

Ms Makhubela said the committee has an oversight role over the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and its entities, and supports the promotion of youth participation in science, technology and innovation fields. She said youth is Sout Africa's future, but without scientific, technological and innovative knowledge there is no future as the world becomes scientific.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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