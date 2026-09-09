Africa: New Era to Host China-Africa Media Dialogue

New Era Publication Corporation in partnership with Jiangxi Communication Centre, will today host a high-level dialogue as part of the "Culture Goes to International Sister Cities (Namibia)" launch ceremony at the Avani Hotel in Windhoek.

The event, scheduled for 09h30 at the hotel's Multi-function Hall on the 15th floor, is expected to provide a platform for discussions around cultural exchange, media cooperation and strengthening relations between China and African countries.

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Wenzel Kavaka, will deliver the keynote address.

The programme also includes an address by Lan Wensheng, leader of the Jiangxi delegation and Second-Class Inspector of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Jiangxi Province, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping; Khomas Governor Sam Nujoma and Zheng Ying, Executive Deputy Director of the Jiangxi International Communication Centre.

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Whereas New Era Publication Corporation Chief Executive Officer Christof Maletsky is also scheduled to address the gathering, highlighting the important role of mainstream media in fostering greater understanding between Africa and China.

New Era Managing Editor Helvy Shaanika said the engagement presents an important opportunity for African journalists to strengthen their voice on the international stage. "This is a platform for Namibian and African journalists to take Africa to the world, and for Africa to tell its own stories," Shaanika said.

The event will also feature the launch of a Jiangxi-Africa promotional video, a souvenir presentation and an exhibition tour showcasing aspects of Jiangxi's culture, among others.

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