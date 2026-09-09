Namibia: Langford Manufacturing Slowly Makes Presence Felt

Langford Manufacturing company, based in Windhoek, specialises in crafting solid wood, and turning it into chairs and other camping furniture that captures the essence of African adventure.

While Langford is firmly rooted in the rich tradition of African Safari expeditions, their portfolio effortlessly transitions into modern urban spaces. Langford company folding safari chairs function beautifully as a statement piece.

According to Nicol Langford the company is a year old now, and they use locally-sourced wood to make furniture.They work with established clients, which are usually lodges. He said he works closely with clients who what type of designs they want.

"The business is still young, but I am enjoying the journey, and I am happy because I am following my hobby, and so far, it's going well. I am also getting positive feedback from the market," said Langford.

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Moreover, he said they don't have a physical place yet but they have an online platform where interested clients can surf and see what they want to buy. He also said people are welcome to contact him.

In addition, Langford stated that the company started slow, due to a lot of research into the product.

He, however, said this year has been good, and he sees a bright future, if things will continue like this.

Langford also mentions that, he has seven people that are working for him. He also mentions that he chose this business because he likes being creative and he enjoys it.

Moreover, he also mentions that it used to take him weeks to produce chairs, especially for small businessess that are already his existing clients, but if it's for big business it will take a longer period to finish.

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