Congo-Kinshasa: Scapegoating Cannot End DR Congo Crisis, Rwandan Envoy Tells UN

A Rwandan envoy to the United Nations has told the UN Human Rights Council that lasting peace in eastern DR Congo will require accountability, implementation of existing peace commitments and genuine cooperation, rather than attempts to shift responsibility for the conflict onto Rwanda.

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Amb. Urujeni Bakuramutsa, Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, made the remarks on Tuesday, September 8, during the 63rd regular session of the Human Rights Council.

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The session, which runs from September 7 to October 7, is focusing on economic, social and cultural rights, structural inequalities and fundamental freedoms.

Bakuramutsa said Rwanda welcomed the Council's emphasis on conflict prevention, mediation, early warning and technical cooperation, but said these efforts must address the underlying causes of conflict.

"Sustainable peace requires addressing the root causes of conflict, including poverty, exclusion, weak institutions, and denial of fundamental rights through prevention, reconciliation, accountability, and inclusive development," she said.

She also pointed to climate change, disinformation on digital platforms and the digital divide as emerging challenges requiring stronger multilateral cooperation.

The ambassador further addressed the crisis in eastern DR Congo, criticizing Kinshasa's for "politicising the council" and shifting responsibility for the conflict in eastern region.

"Rwanda also stresses the need to address emerging challenges, including climate change, disinformation on digital platforms, and the digital divide. These challenges require an effective multilateral collaboration rather than fragmented or politicized responses," she said.

"In this context, Rwanda denounces DR Congo's attempt to politicize the work of this Council and to externalize responsibility for the suffering inflicted upon its citizens and its own actions."

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FDLR threat

Bakuramutsa said Kinshasa's backing of armed groups including the FDLR and Wazalendo militias was among the issues that must be addressed if the conflict is to end.

"The Kinshasa government is responsible for amplifying hate speech. It is responsible for financing armed groups, including the Wazalendo and the FDLR, a UN sanctioned armed group," she said

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The FDLR is a militia operating in eastern DR Congo with the support of the Congolese government. Its founders are linked to former Rwandan army and Interahamwe militia responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The group has maintained its genocidal ideology, targeted Congolese Tutsi and other Kinyarwanda-speaking communities in eastern DR Congo, and has periodically launched attacks across the border into Rwanda.

The issue is at the heart of the security commitments between Rwanda and DR Congo.

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The December 2025 Washington Accords signed by the two neighboring countries require the neutralisation of the FDLR, while calling for Rwanda to lift its defensive measures against the threat. Rwanda says implementation of the commitments has remained limited on the ground as the militia continues to operate in the region with the support of Kinshasa.

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Bakuramutsa said the continued presence of the group was therefore part of the reason the eastern DR Congo crisis could not be reduced to allegations against Rwanda.

"The Congolese government is purposefully politicizing the council to obscure its own responsibilities. Conflict in the eastern DR Congo is rooted in the persistence of armed groups including the Kinshasa-backed FDLR...," she said.

"It is also persistent of intercommunal tensions and repeated failures to implement existing peace commitments, including the neutralization of the said FDLR."

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Bakuramutsa denounced the Congolese government for relying on military means rather than addressing the drivers of the conflict.

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"The DRC government instead has prioritized to militarize the conflict rather than address the crisis and its role," she said.

She cited UN reports on the use of Wazalando militias and collaboration between the Congolese army (FARDC) and the FDLR. She also acknowledged DR Congo's use of foreign mercenaries, which is in violation of African Union and UN conventions.

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The ambassador further called on Kinshasa to address hate speech and incitement targeting Congolese Tutsi communities.

"The DRC must end the hate speech and incitement to violence targeted Congolese Tutsi communities, including Banyamulenge, and hold perpetrators accountable."

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Bakuramutsa said Rwanda remained open to engagement with partners involved in efforts to find a lasting solution.

"Rwanda is committed to constructive engagement with all relevant partners... Lasting peace will be achieved through accountability, implementation of commitments, and genuine cooperation."