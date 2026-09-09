Gabon Lawmaker Faces Trial Over Assault On Kigali Airport Staff

Gabonese MP Augustin Lobelle Yembi, who was arrested in Kigali following an alleged assault on an employee at Kigali International Airport, has been handed over to authorities in Gabon after diplomatic intervention between Kigali and Libreville, according to Gabonese officials.

Yembi was arrested at Kigali International Airport on September 3 after an altercation with the airport employee. He was subsequently held in Rwanda pending proceedings over the incident.

ALSO READ: Gabon president meets diaspora in Kigali

Michel Régis Onanga Ndiaye, Speaker of Gabon's National Assembly, said on Monday that the lawmaker had been "removed from the Rwandan justice system" and handed over to Gabonese authorities, according to APAnews.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Gabonese National Assembly said Yembi was placed at the disposal of Gabonese judicial authorities upon his arrival in Libreville.

Gabon's Foreign Minister Marie-Édith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny confirmed the development in a television interview. She added the MP had been handed over to Gabonese authorities, thanks to the "fraternal relations" between the countries presidents.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Gabon eye deeper economic ties

According to Gabonese authorities, Yembi was transiting through Kigali while travelling to another country when the incident occurred.

The case began after a video circulating online showing Yembi beating an airport employee.

It remains to be clear what led to the altercation. The New Times reached out to RwandAir for a comment and the airline had not responded to the questions by press time.

Who is Yembi?

Yembi is a Gabonese politician and an independent member of the country's National Assembly, where he represents Lolo-Bouenguidi constituency in Ogooué-Lolo province.

According to his parliamentary profile, he was born on January 1, 1980, in Koulamoutou and holds a degree in legal sciences.

He has been involved in Gabonese politics for several years.

Gabon Media Time reported that Yembi had been a member of the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), the country's former ruling party, since 2011. He later announced his departure from the party.