Rwanda: Bishop of Nyundo Diocese Picks New Vicar General

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nyundo has appointed Father Léonidas Habarugira Karekezi as his new Vicar General, filling the position that had become vacant following the death of Monsignor Jean Marie Vianney Nsengumuremyi.

The appointment was announced in a decree signed by Bishop Anaclet Mwumvaneza of the Diocese of Nyundo on Tuesday, September 8.

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Mwumvaneza said the appointment followed the vacancy of the position and consideration of the responsibilities involved in the pastoral governance of the diocese.

He cited Karekezi's human, spiritual and intellectual qualities, as well as his theological competence and pastoral zeal, as among the reasons for his appointment.

"Having invoked the Holy Spirit and having judged the person proposed to be suitably qualified, we hereby appoint and establish Rev. Fr. Léonidas Habarugira Karekezi as Vicar General of our Diocese of Nyundo," the decree reads.

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As Vicar General, Karekezi will exercise ordinary executive authority throughout the diocese in administrative matters, except those reserved for the bishop or requiring a special mandate from him.

The bishop also called on priests, deacons, members of institutes of consecrated life and lay faithful in the diocese to welcome the appointment and support the new Vicar General.

The appointment comes days after Monsignor Nsengumuremyi, the former Episcopal Vicar of Nyundo Diocese, died on August 30 at the age of 76.

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Nsengumuremyi had served as Episcopal Vicar since 2001 and continued in the position after Bishop Mwumvaneza took over leadership of the diocese in 2016.

He had served the Diocese of Nyundo in various capacities, including as parish priest in Kivumu, Busasamana, Gisenyi and Nyundo, as well as head of Catholic education, a position he held for 22 years.

In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI granted him the honorary title of Monsignor in recognition of his service to the Catholic Church.