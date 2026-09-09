Malawi: Coaching Shake-Up At Silver Strikers As Interim Panel Named

9 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Silver Strikers Football Club have announced a sweeping interim technical panel to take charge of first-team affairs 'with immediate effect' -- a move that will fuel speculation over the future of the club's senior coaching set-up.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Malawian Premiership side insisted the shake-up was designed to provide 'continuity' while bosses thrash out a long-term plan for the dugout.

But the club stopped short of explaining what prompted the sudden reshuffle, fuelling talk among fans that a permanent departure may be on the cards.

Patricio Kulemeka has been handed the reins as head coach on a caretaker basis, flanked by Mapopa Msukwa and Andrew Chikhosi as his assistants.

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Goalkeeping duties will fall to Phillip Nyasulu, while Emmanuel Chipatala takes charge as team manager.

Cassim Wasili has been appointed welfare manager, with Chikondi Kaminga and Andrew Mtalimanja rounding out the eight-strong panel as team doctor and physiotherapist respectively.

The club were at pains to stress the priority now is simply keeping the team 'focused on its competitive commitments' -- a clear signal that results, not politics, must come first in the short term.

A club statement read: 'The immediate priority is to keep the team focused on its competitive commitments while maintaining professionalism and a positive environment for the players.'

Bosses have promised fans more clarity is coming, adding: 'Further communication regarding the Club's substantive technical arrangements will be made at the appropriate time.'

Silver Strikers, one of Malawi's most decorated clubs, will be desperate to avoid the upheaval derailing their season -- with supporters now waiting anxiously to see who lands the job on a permanent basis.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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