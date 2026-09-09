Malawi: 'Vultures Are Circling' - DPP Rocked By Power Struggle, Commentator Warns

A social media commentator has warned that Malawi's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is being consumed by an internal power struggle, amid growing friction between senior figures.

Idriss Ali Nassah made the claim in a social media post, saying tension between DPP politician Norman Chisale and Shadric Namalomba pointed to deeper problems within the party.

He wrote: "The internecine wars happening right now in the DPP... the jostling and elbowing of each other, Norman Chisale's undisciplined mouth and Shadric Namalomba's uneasiness, should tell you that these people know something that we probably don't."

He added: "Time should soon tell."

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Nassah suggested the party was positioning itself for a future battle over power and succession.

He questioned the authority of President Peter Mutharika, saying: "From the outside looking in, it would seem that the center of power--President Mutharika, at his advanced age--is weak and feeble and unable to fully impose authority on all of the competing parties and interests."

He predicted difficulties ahead for senior party figures, saying: "The vultures are circling and it's going to be a long four years ahead for those in the inner and outer circles of the DPP."

The comments come amid increasing public exchanges between senior DPP figures.

Nassah did not provide evidence that party officials were positioning themselves for a succession battle, nor did he say the leadership had lost control of the party.

No DPP officials have publicly responded to the claims.