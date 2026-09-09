Ethiopia: From Equitable Representation to Constitutional Reform - Ethiopia's National Dialogue Ends, Somali Questions Remain

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Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's National Dialogue Conference has ended, but for the Somali people, the constitutional question has not. After roughly 40 days of deliberation involving nearly 4,000 participants, the conference concluded on 22 August with approximately 400 recommendations. The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission presents these recommendations not as the end of the process, but as the beginning of implementation and institutional reform. For the people in Somali Regional State, however, the most important question now is not simply whether they were present in the dialogue. It is whether their participation produced any demonstrable constitutional gain and whether the recommendations that emerged adequately address the political and constitutional concerns that matter most to the Somali region.

Discover morepoliticsOrder Demographic ReportsEthiopian politics analysis My assessment is that, at this stage, the National Dialogue has not produced a demonstrable constitutional gain for the Somali region commensurate with the issues at stake. That is a more precise claim than simply saying that "Somalis gained nothing." There may be areas of potential benefit, including discussions around language, representation and resource allocation. But the central Somali concerns - self-government, constitutional guarantees, equitable representation, the status of Dire Dawa and a fair share of natural-resource benefits - remain insufficiently resolved. This issue is particularly significant because the Commission itself identified these matters among the central questions of the dialogue, including self-determination, federal-regional relations, fiscal federalism, resource allocation, political representation, constitutional amendment procedures and Dire Dawa's future status.

The problem of Somali representation, moreover, did not begin with the National Dialogue. It existed long before the conference convened. In 2019, the Somali Regional State formally asked for what it described as "equitable representation" in the federal parliament, arguing that its 23 seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives did not correspond to its population and constitutional entitlement. The regional administration calculated, using the 1994 population census, that the region should have 32 seats. That history is important because it shows that Somali concerns about political representation are not an afterthought created in response to the latest constitutional debate. They are longstanding questions about whether the federal system has delivered the political equality it promises.

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Political commentary subscriptionDiscover moreEthiopian political analysisNews analysis reportsCurrent events summaries This brings us to a distinction that is often overlooked: physical presence is not the same as meaningful representation. A Somali delegate sitting in a conference hall does not automatically mean that Somali interests have been represented effectively. Meaningful representation requires that the concerns of the people represented are articulated, defended, negotiated, and reflected in the resulting political settlement. The National Dialogue was designed around broad participation, and the Commission has repeatedly emphasised inclusivity and public representation. But the real test of representation is not how many Somalis were in the room. It is what happened to the issues they considered fundamental once the deliberations ended.

This is why the post-conference statement issued by five political parties from the Somali region deserves particular attention. The parties, including the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), reaffirmed their commitment to federalism and constitutional protections and raised several unresolved concerns. Their demands included protecting the federal constitutional order, preserving Article 39 as a fundamental guarantee, respecting the constitutional procedures for amendment, requiring a referendum if Article 39 is amended, revisiting the constitutional and administrative status of Dire Dawa, and ensuring the equitable sharing of natural-resource revenues. This statement should not be treated as proof that every Somali citizen or political actor holds exactly the same position. But it is a significant political expression of Somali concerns, and it provides an important benchmark against which the outcome of the National Dialogue should be assessed.

The crucial question, therefore, is not simply what these five parties demanded. It is what the National Dialogue produced in relation to those demands. Did the recommendations preserve the constitutional protections they identified? Did they propose amendments to them? Did they resolve the question of Dire Dawa? Did they establish a clearer mechanism for equitable resource sharing? Did they address the longstanding problem of Somali representation? Or did they leave these matters for another day? The official record confirms that these issues were within the scope of the dialogue. The Commission's own agenda included self-determination, federal-regional relations, fiscal federalism, resource allocation, regional boundaries, political representation, constitutional amendment procedures, and the legal status of Dire Dawa, including its constitutional and administrative relationship with both the Oromia and Somali Regional States. Yet the publicly available official material does not provide sufficient detail to demonstrate that the specific Somali demands were adopted as concrete constitutional guarantees. That gap is itself politically significant.

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Physical presence is not the same as meaningful representation."

The distinction matters because approximately 400 recommendations should not automatically be interpreted as 400 successes. A large number of recommendations can indicate the breadth of the discussions, but numbers alone cannot tell us whether a particular community's central concerns were resolved. Indeed, the Commission itself has described the recommendations as part of a continuing process rather than as a finished constitutional settlement. Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta made a similar point at the closing ceremony, describing the conclusion as the beginning of a broader journey and urging Ethiopia to extend dialogue to those who were not represented.

Download Interactive Maps For Somalis, this means that the political struggle over the meaning of the recommendations has not ended with the closing ceremony.

What Somalis demanded, what remains unresolved

The joint statement issued by five Somali political parties therefore becomes important not because it settles the Somali position, but because it gives us a concrete set of questions with which to evaluate the post-dialogue process. Its emphasis on Article 39, constitutional amendment procedures, Dire Dawa, and resource sharing corresponds closely to issues that the Commission itself placed on the national agenda. In other words, there is no contradiction between the Somali concerns and the official agenda of the National Dialogue. The real issue is whether the final recommendations provide answers to them. At present, the evidence available publicly does not establish a clear Somali constitutional gain on these central questions. That is why the appropriate conclusion is not that the dialogue achieved nothing, but that its constitutional benefits for the Somali Region remain unproven while several of its most consequential questions remain unsettled.

The significance of that statement becomes even clearer when one considers what followed. The five Somali political parties did not merely express disagreement; they publicly placed their concerns before the federal government and the National Dialogue Commission. Yet, as far as the public record shows, neither the federal government nor the Commission provided a substantive public response addressing the concerns raised by the parties. That silence matters. It would be a mistake to assume that every Somali in the region supports these opposition parties, because that is not the point. The issue is whether political organisations presenting themselves as representatives of significant Somali constituencies can raise fundamental questions about the constitutional future of their people and receive no clear public engagement in return. In a national dialogue whose stated purpose is to listen to competing grievances and build consensus, unanswered concerns from a major constituent community raise a legitimate question about the depth of that inclusiveness. The problem, therefore, is not simply that some Somali parties disagreed with the process; it is that their objections appear not to have received the level of public engagement that a genuinely reconciliatory national dialogue should require.

Political commentary subscription The concerns raised by Somali political actors did not end there. In the following days, while the National Dialogue Conference was still underway, the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) issued another statement formally rejecting the process, accusing the National Dialogue Commission of manipulating delegates, suppressing regional concerns and restricting discussions to eight pre-approved agenda areas. The ONLF further alleged that proposals being discussed could replace Ethiopia's multi-ethnic federal arrangement with geographic federalism, weaken collective ethnic rights and amend Article 39 of the Constitution. It called instead for uncoerced participation, freedom of expression for delegates and an independent and transparent mediation process. These are allegations made by the ONLF, not independently established facts, and they should therefore be treated as such. But their significance lies in what they reveal about the level of political trust surrounding the process: even after the conference had entered its decisive stage, one of the principal Somali political actors continued to question whether the dialogue was sufficiently open, representative and independent. The fact that the Commission had not publicly issued a substantive response to these allegations at the time further underlined the gap between the dialogue's stated commitment to inclusion and the concerns being raised by actors who believed they were not adequately represented.

The ONLF's subsequent declaration of 24 August further sharpened this criticism, rejecting the conference's process, recommendations and claimed consensus in their entirety. It argued that the Somali representatives at the conference were neither freely selected nor mandated by the Somali people and therefore could not bind them on questions concerning constitutional rights, territory or political status. The declaration specifically rejected any weakening of Article 39, challenged the recommendations concerning Dire Dawa, criticised the exclusion of the 2004 territorial grievance from the dialogue agenda, and rejected any attempt to link Ethiopia's internal political settlement with territorial claims against neighbouring Somali territories. In the ONLF's view, these omissions and decisions demonstrate that the conference did not resolve the Somali question but instead left fundamental political and territorial grievances unresolved.

Download Interactive Maps Article 39 sits at the centre of this uncertainty. For many outside Ethiopia, the article is understood primarily through its recognition of the right to secession. But for Somalis, reducing Article 39 to secession misses much of its constitutional significance. The provision recognises the right of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples to self-determination and connects that principle with political, linguistic, cultural and territorial rights. It also recognises the right to establish institutions of self-government and to enjoy equitable representation. Addis Standard has similarly described Article 39 as a central constitutional expression of Ethiopia's multinational political order, while noting the profound tensions surrounding its implementation. The question facing Somalis, therefore, is not simply whether secession should remain possible. It is what happens to the broader principle of self-government if the constitutional provision that protects it is substantially weakened.

The National Dialogue has ended, but the Somali constitutional question has entered a more consequential stage."

This is why the joint statement issued by five Somali political parties after the National Dialogue deserves particular attention. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to federalism and raised several issues that they consider fundamental to the political future of the Somali people: protection of Article 39 and the constitutional right to self-determination; preservation of the federal system; a review of the constitutional and administrative status of Dire Dawa; equitable political representation; and a fair share of revenues generated from natural resources. Their statement is important because it provides a concrete benchmark against which the post-dialogue outcome can be assessed. These were not merely general expressions of dissatisfaction; they were specific constitutional and political demands. The question, therefore, is what became of those demands after forty days of national deliberation.

The answer requires some caution. The National Dialogue concluded with approximately 400 recommendations covering the eight major areas discussed by the conference, including state structure, self-determination, federal-regional relations, division of powers, fiscal federalism, resource allocation, political representation, electoral systems, and the status of Dire Dawa. However, the publicly available official material does not yet provide a sufficiently detailed, item-by-item constitutional text that allows us to conclude that each of the five Somali demands was adopted or rejected. This distinction matters. What we can establish is what Somalis demanded, what the National Dialogue officially placed on its agenda, and what remains unresolved in the absence of a clearly published constitutional settlement. On Article 39, the dialogue discussed the right to self-determination, but the publicly available final material does not establish that the constitutional guarantee has been protected, amended, or replaced. On federalism, the dialogue discussed state structure, federal-regional relations and division of powers, but the available recommendations do not yet demonstrate a strengthened constitutional guarantee of Somali regional autonomy. On Dire Dawa, the city's status and its relationship with Oromia and the Somali Regional State were explicitly placed on the agenda, but no publicly available final constitutional settlement demonstrates that the Somali parties' demand for a review has been conclusively resolved. On political representation, representation and electoral systems were discussed, but there is no published evidence showing that the longstanding Somali demand for equitable federal representation has been specifically addressed. And on natural resources, resource allocation and fiscal federalism were part of the agenda, but there is no publicly available recommendation establishing that the Somali demand for a defined share of resource revenues - particularly the proposed 50% - was accepted.

Browse Digital Magazines The same principle applies to fiscal federalism and natural resources. Political self-government without the financial capacity to exercise it is limited self-government. A regional government cannot meaningfully deliver services, build institutions or pursue development priorities if its fiscal position leaves it permanently dependent on decisions made at the centre. The National Dialogue explicitly included fiscal federalism, resource allocation, resource management and natural-resource benefit-sharing among its agenda items. The five Somali political parties subsequently emphasised equitable natural-resource revenue sharing. This convergence makes the issue difficult to dismiss as a narrow political demand. It is a question of whether the federal bargain gives resource-producing or resource-hosting communities a meaningful economic stake in the development of their own territories.

This comparison leads to a conclusion that is more careful - and, in my view, more powerful - than simply declaring the National Dialogue a failure for Somalis. The Somali demands were clearly articulated; several of the same issues were formally placed on the National Dialogue agenda, but the publicly available outcome does not demonstrate that these demands were translated into concrete constitutional guarantees. Article 39 remains a question rather than a confirmed Somali gain. Federalism remains subject to the broader debate over the future structure of the Ethiopian state. Dire Dawa remains a politically and constitutionally sensitive issue. The longstanding question of equitable Somali representation has not been demonstrably settled. And the demand for a defined share of natural-resource revenues has not been shown to have been incorporated into a binding arrangement. In other words, the gap between what Somali political actors demanded and what the available post-dialogue record demonstrates is precisely where the Somali concern lies.

Political commentary subscription This does not mean that the National Dialogue produced no recommendations that could eventually benefit the Somali Region. It would be intellectually dishonest to make such a sweeping claim before the recommendations are fully published and interpreted. Nor does participation itself have no value. The conference created a national platform through which questions that have long divided Ethiopia - including federalism, self-determination, representation and the administration of Dire Dawa - could be debated within a national process. The Commission says the conference brought together nearly 4,000 participants and culminated in approximately 400 recommendations intended to address Ethiopia's major political, social and institutional challenges. But potential benefit is not the same as demonstrated constitutional gain. For a region whose political actors entered the process with specific constitutional demands, the relevant standard must be whether those demands were reflected in the final political settlement.

This is therefore where I locate the central Somali criticism of the National Dialogue. The problem is not simply that Somalis participated and "received nothing." The stronger argument is that the dialogue has so far failed to demonstrate a clear constitutional return for the Somali Region proportional to the significance of the issues it placed before the country. The official agenda itself shows that the questions mattered: self-determination, federalism, federal-regional relations, fiscal federalism, resource allocation, political representation and Dire Dawa were all recognised as national questions. Yet the post-dialogue record available to the public does not show that the Somali demands on these questions have been converted into specific, enforceable constitutional guarantees. Until the recommendations are fully disclosed and their constitutional implications become clear, Somalis have every reason to remain vigilant rather than assume that participation has automatically produced protection.

Download Interactive Maps Transparency is equally important at this stage. The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has announced the broad outcome - approximately 400 recommendations - but the public debate requires more than a headline number. Citizens need to know which recommendations concern constitutional amendment, which can be implemented through ordinary legislation, which relate to institutional reform, and which remain contested. They also need to know where consensus existed and where disagreement remained. Without that information, communities cannot properly evaluate whether the process addressed their concerns. For Somalis in particular, the gap between what was demanded and what was finally recommended must be made visible. Otherwise, the language of national consensus can obscure rather than resolve genuine constitutional disagreements.

None of this means that the National Dialogue should simply be dismissed as a failure. That would be analytically lazy. The conference created a national platform for discussing issues that have historically been difficult to address peacefully, and it brought together thousands of participants from different backgrounds. The Commission's stated agenda was also broad enough to include many of the questions that matter to the Somali Region. The more defensible criticism is narrower and stronger: the process has not yet produced a demonstrable constitutional settlement that addresses the core Somali concerns in a manner proportionate to their importance. The burden of proof now lies with those who claim that the dialogue has resolved them.

Defending these constitutional concerns should also not be confused with opposing Ethiopia. This distinction matters deeply to me as a Somali who believes that the political future of the Somali people should be discussed with seriousness rather than through slogans. Somali society can support peace, national stability, and a shared Ethiopian citizenship while insisting on constitutional safeguards. We can support stronger national institutions while opposing unnecessary centralisation. We can demand accountability from the Somali Regional Government while defending the constitutional existence and powers of the region. These are not contradictions. They are compatible positions within a federal political system.

Indeed, credibility requires Somalis to acknowledge the weaknesses of their own regional governance. The Somali Region has experienced problems of accountability, political exclusion, institutional weakness and democratic shortcomings. Defending federalism should not mean defending every government that operates under its name. A regional government must itself respect constitutional rights, strengthen democratic institutions and be accountable to its people. But there is an important distinction between criticising how self-government is exercised and questioning whether self-government should be constitutionally protected. Poor governance should be corrected through better governance - not by weakening the constitutional principle of self-government.

The deeper choice facing Ethiopia is therefore not necessarily between federalism and unity. It is between different ways of constructing unity. A centralised state may produce administrative uniformity, but uniformity is not the same thing as political legitimacy. Ethiopia's diversity is a political reality that cannot simply be legislated away. The more sustainable alternative is what I would call unity through negotiated diversity: a political order in which citizens share a common state and common national institutions while constituent communities retain meaningful constitutional space to govern themselves. The federal bargain should be improved where it has failed, but its underlying promise should not be discarded without a convincing alternative.

Hire Grant Writers From reaction to Somali constitutional position

The National Dialogue has exposed one uncomfortable weakness in Somali political engagement: too often, the response begins after the decision rather than before it. That approach has to change. Somali intellectuals, constitutional lawyers, political actors, civil society organisations and researchers should now work together to develop a coherent Somali Constitutional Position Paper on Ethiopia's political and constitutional reform. Such a document should not simply list grievances. It should provide evidence, constitutional interpretation, comparative examples, and practical alternatives. It should answer what kind of federalism Somalis want to know how federal and regional powers should be divided, how representation should be calculated, how natural-resource revenues should be shared, and what safeguards are required if foundational constitutional provisions are amended.

The burden of proof now lies with those who claim that the dialogue has resolved them." Download Interactive Maps

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That intellectual work should also extend beyond Article 39. Somali scholars should systematically study Articles 46, 47, 48, 50, 51 and 52, as well as the constitutional procedures governing amendments (104 and 105). They should examine fiscal federalism, federal-regional relations, parliamentary representation, language and cultural rights, and develop a clear, evidence-based constitutional position on Dire Dawa that articulates the Somali people's historical, political and territorial claims while addressing the rights and interests of all communities living in the city. They should compare Ethiopia's experience with other multinational federations and ask what mechanisms have succeeded or failed elsewhere. Most importantly, they should distinguish between what the Constitution actually says, what political actors claim it says, and how it has operated in practice. This is how a political argument becomes a serious constitutional position rather than merely a political reaction.

Political actors also have a responsibility to move beyond saying "no." If Article 39 is to be amended, what alternative guarantee should be inserted? If the federal structure is to be reformed, which regional powers must remain constitutionally protected? If the electoral system changes, how can Somali representation be made equitable? If natural resources are managed differently, what formula guarantees communities a fair share? If Dire Dawa's status is reconsidered, how should Somali political actors articulate and advance the Somali people's historical and territorial claims while proposing a constitutional arrangement that protects the rights and interests of all communities living in the city? These are the questions that can turn Somali political opposition into constructive constitutional bargaining.

Political commentary subscription The Somali intellectual community must also engage the Ethiopian conversation beyond the Somali Region. The constitutional future of Ethiopia will not be decided by Somalis alone, and Somali interests cannot be protected by speaking only to Somalis. Somali scholars should publish on Ethiopian and international platforms, participate in constitutional forums, engage policymakers and academics, and explain why defending self-government is compatible with national unity. The objective should not be to isolate the Somali question from Ethiopia's broader constitutional debate but to place it firmly within that debate. A Somali constitutional position will have greater influence when it demonstrates that protecting Somali rights contributes to a more legitimate and stable Ethiopian federation.

Ultimately, the National Dialogue should be judged not only by what happened during the conference but also by what happens next. If its recommendations lead to constitutional reform, the process must respect the amendment procedures established by the Constitution. If Article 39 is changed, the implications for self-government must be openly addressed. If regional powers are altered, the new division of authority must be clear. If representation is reformed, equitable Somali representation must be part of the settlement. If natural-resource arrangements change, the interests of the regions and communities concerned must be taken seriously. And if Dire Dawa's status is revisited, any proposed arrangement should acknowledge the historical and territorial claims of the Somali people and emerge through constitutional reasoning, meaningful consultation and evidence-based dialogue, rather than unilateral administrative decisions.

The Somali question, therefore, is not whether Somalis should accept or reject the National Dialogue. The more serious question is whether the post-dialogue constitutional process can produce a settlement in which Somalis recognise their political rights and future. So far, participation has been demonstrated; a corresponding constitutional gain has not. The joint statement issued by the five Somali political parties, which included the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), followed by ONLF's subsequent press statement and final declaration, shows that significant Somali political concerns remained unresolved after the conference. At the same time, the Commission's own agenda confirms that many of these concerns were central to the constitutional questions Ethiopia set out to address.

The next stage must therefore be about substance: comparing what Somali actors asked for with what the National Dialogue actually recommended, identifying where the two converge, where they diverge, and what remains unanswered.

The National Dialogue has ended, but the Somali constitutional question has entered a more consequential stage. The comparison between Somali demands and the post-dialogue outcome shows three things: some Somali concerns were explicitly placed on the national agenda; others remain without a clearly identifiable constitutional outcome; and none of the major demands should be treated as settled merely because they were discussed. The absence of a publicly available, item-by-item constitutional settlement is itself a reason for continued scrutiny. The next responsibility therefore falls heavily on Somali intellectuals, constitutional lawyers, political actors and civil society. They must obtain and examine the complete recommendations, distinguish what was accepted from what was merely discussed, and develop a coherent Somali constitutional position on the future of federalism, Article 39, political representation, Dire Dawa, fiscal federalism and resource sharing. The question should no longer be simply, "What happened to us in the National Dialogue?" It should be: "What did we demand? What did the process actually deliver? What remains unresolved? And what constitutional settlement should we now propose?" Ethiopia's constitutional future will continue to evolve. Somalis cannot afford to remain observers of that process. They must become organised participants in defining it. AS

Editor's Note: Mohamed A is a lecturer at Jigjiga University and an independent researcher. He can be reached at mjmohaa2@gmail.com