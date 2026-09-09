Uganda: Motorcycles Blamed for 60 Percent of Road Crashes in Kigezi

Kabale — A total of 5,298 road traffic accident cases were recorded in the Kigezi region during the 2025/2026 financial year, with adult males identified as the most affected group.

The figures were presented on Wednesday by Henry Kunya, an epidemiologist at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, during the fourth edition of the Kigezi Health Sector Joint Performance Review Mission held at Volcano Hotel in Rubanda District.

According to Kunya, adults aged 20 years and above accounted for the largest share of the victims, with 3,910 cases, followed by people aged 10 to 19 years with 919 cases.

Children aged five to nine years accounted for 288 cases, while 181 victims were children aged between 29 days and four years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kabale District registered the highest number of road traffic accident cases, with between 515 and 597 victims, followed by Kanungu with between 343 and 514 cases.

Rubanda recorded between 349 and 431 cases, Rukiga between 266 and 348, while Rukungiri registered between 183 and 365 cases. Kisoro recorded the lowest number, with between 100 and 182 cases.

Kunya said motorcycles were the leading contributor to road traffic accidents in the region, accounting for 60 percent of the cases. Motor vehicles accounted for 20 percent, while bicycles contributed 10 percent.

He said adult males were particularly vulnerable because of risky road-use practices, including speeding, riding without protective gear such as helmets, and driving or riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kunya called for intensified road safety sensitisation and stronger interventions targeting risky road-user behaviour to reduce the number of accidents and injuries in the region.