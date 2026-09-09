Nigeria: 2027 - Rivers Adp Flags Off Campaign, Promises 500,000 Jobs

PORT HARCOURT — The Rivers State chapter of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, has formally flagged off its 2027 governorship campaign, with its candidate, Angel Lawson, promising to create 500,000 direct and indirect jobs within the first year of his administration if elected.

Speaking at the campaign flag-off in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Lawson said he joined the governorship race to make a difference and provide Rivers people with greater inclusion and economic opportunities.

He said addressing the state's high unemployment rate would be a major priority of his administration, particularly given Rivers' abundant natural resources and its position as one of Nigeria's major oil-producing states.

Lawson expressed concern over the unemployment situation in the state, citing a National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, figure which put Rivers' unemployment rate at 62.4 per cent in 2022.

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According to him, the situation had contributed to widespread multidimensional poverty among residents.

"Rivers State is blessed with enormous natural resources, a strategic location, talented people and tremendous economic potential. Yet, too many of our people continue to struggle with unemployment, inadequate healthcare and education, poor access to basic services and limited economic opportunities," he said.

The Angel Lawson-Orlu Ibrahim Nyekachi campaign team said it would target the creation of 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and empowerment opportunities within the first 365 days in office.

"By the end of our first 365 days, our target will be 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and empowerment opportunities for the people of Rivers State who have been suffering from avoidable poverty over the years despite its huge natural resources," the team said.

It also promised to publish implementation milestones and periodically report progress to the people of the state, stressing that the employment target would be measured against tangible outcomes rather than remain a campaign promise.

Lawson said the proposed administration would mobilise funding through strategic state investments, public-private partnerships, private capital, development finance institutions, international partnerships, cooperatives and revolving enterprise funds.

He added that government would serve as a facilitator, investor, guarantor and enabler by deploying public resources strategically to attract greater private investment into the Rivers economy.

The ADP candidate also denied reports linking the party to the Rainbow Coalition, a grassroots political group associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

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"ADP is a party that stands alone. We are not part of the Rainbow Coalition. We depend on God who gives power. We do not have a godfather or money bag," Lawson said.

In his remarks, the party's deputy governorship candidate, Orlu Ibrahim Nyekachi, urged Rivers voters not to be intimidated by any political party or individual during the 2027 election.

"Don't be scared by anybody or party. On election day, cast your vote, protect your vote and ensure that the right result is announced," he said.

Nyekachi said Rivers State needed an alternative to the political parties that had governed the state in the past.

He insisted that the 2027 election should be conducted in a manner that would ensure that the votes of Rivers people count.

"In 2027, our votes must count. No more sitting down somewhere to write a result and announce same to Nigerians. That dark era is far gone. This time, our vote must count," he said.