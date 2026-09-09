Somalia: Somali Army Commander, Turkey-Trained Troops Welcomed in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's 21st Gorgor Commando Brigade commander and a contingent of Somali soldiers who completed advanced military training in Turkey have been welcomed at a ceremony in Mogadishu, the military said Wednesday.

The reception was organised by the leadership of the First Gorgor Commando Division and was attended by Somali military officers and troops.

Colonel Saahid Jama Farah, commander of the First Gorgor Commando Division, welcomed the returning soldiers and urged them to contribute effectively to their national duties.

The ceremony was also attended by the commanders of the 17th and 19th Gorgor Commando Brigades, who joined the reception for the newly returning units.

Colonel Mohamed Ahmed, known as "Korneyl Lacag", commander of the 21st Brigade, thanked the officers and soldiers for the warm welcome.

He urged the returning troops to use the knowledge and skills gained during their training in Turkey for the benefit of Somalia and its people, while maintaining military discipline and fulfilling their responsibilities.

The Gorgor commandos are among Somalia's specialised military units involved in national security operations as the country works to strengthen its armed forces.