Nigeria: The Nigerian Killed By His Penis

"Brother, how now? How was your weekend?"

"Basically, a weekend of shocks"

"What could possibly be shocking you? Life is for the living. Live it as it comes. Don't take anything to heart."

"No, that's not what I mean. I tried to catch up on the news over the weekend, and some of the things I read were just unbelievable"

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"Ha. What have we not seen? What have we not heard? Nothing shocks me anymore, be it in politics or human behaviour. It is a crazy world, and it will forever remain so apparently."

"You can say that again. What can be crazier than the story of that Nigerian who went to Thailand to take penis enlargement injections, accompanied by his wife, one Daniella Simba Allen whom he married in 2022."

"He is a British-Nigerian, Igho Tiny Ubiribo, a businessman and an influencer, and his wife is from Zimbabwe. This is why I am always very skeptical about allowing your child to grow up abroad, and to even marry a foreigner. Some of these foreign women can put their men under pressure, until the man ends up in the grave. Have you seen a picture of that Daniella? I can bet that she was created on a Sunday, the seventh day, while God rested, and so she is well-sculpted, perfectly made, so perfectly that any man will do the forbidden."

"Nonsense. No woman is worth the risk of wilful suicide. And by the way, the. man is not a child. He was 43 years old. He took himself to the hospital. They gave him hyaluronic acid (40 millilitres of that) and lidocaine. Then he and his Daniella went for a massage, where he started complaining of chest pain, lost consciousness before dying of pulmonary embolism. He wasted his life"

"He wanted to please his wife. In fact, I hear some men now do operations to increase the size of their scrotums too to boost their self-esteem."

"Those are very stupid men. The fact that you can afford to pay for stupidity does not mean you should invest in it. Your brother Igho spent about $9, 000 to get the injections, he didn't even get a chance to test it."

"He died in March. So why is anybody bringing up the matter now? But at least he got a glorious burial. He was buried in a gold coffin worth over $745,000."

"The announcement of his death may have been delayed because of the Coroner's Report which may have taken some time. He is dead. The wife is alive. The man left behind a $1.1 million home in Los Angeles, and a $600, 000 apartment in London. Now that he is gone, the wife will most likely sit on everything. And in less than a year, she may move on with another man, another victim, using the man's wealth to get what she wants. People need to be educated that no man or woman should enlarge anything to please a partner. Accept yourself the way God has made you."

"You are preaching because one man died trying to redesign his anatomy. Women do it too. They do boobs job, they upgrade their derriere from a Volkswagen range to a V-Boot or Landcruiser. Many do liposuction. They tuck in their tummies. They adjust either their lips or noses. Many of them die too when things go wrong. When a man decides to do a dick job, yes he may have been influenced by his partner, but there are women too who say they have done cosmetic surgery to please their husbands, or to keep a good shape. Cosmetic surgery is a big industry. The penis industry is at the centre of it."

"God forbid bad thing. I rebuke it. This is why in Africa, in-laws often accuse women whose husbands die prematurely of witchcraft, and they drive them away from the deceased's property."

"It is not witchcraft. It is the way of the world. Sigmund Freud in his Essays on the Theory of Sexuality said sex is what is on a man's mind, and that the body's pleasure-seeking energy is concentrated in the libido. Some people, male or female, just get fixated at this point. Sexuality defines the individual's inner world. This is also the central argument in a book titled "A Mind Of Its Own: A Cultural History of the Penis" by David Friedman where it is reported that among the Greeks for example, the penis was considered a measure of a man's proximity to divine power. In contemporary times, the penis, also known as the phallus, is celebrated, annually, on every Sunday of the month of April in Kawasaki in Japan. It is called the Kanamara Matsuri.Festival. It is a major tourist attraction, big-sized penis as its main symbol. And why do you think the Viagra is a very popular aphrodisiac, and the Kama Sutra is one of the best-selling books on sexual positions in the world?"

"How come you seem to know so much about the role of the penis in evolutionary history? Let me tell you if you go and try any nonsense and you die in the process, I will not come anywhere near your funeral. What nonsense! You need to get closer to God."

"I will like to recommend yet one more book to you. A History of the Penis..."

"Don't bother. I am not interested. In fact, the Nigerian government should come up with a law banning the production and consumption of aphrodisiacs in Nigeria. They are focusing on sachet alcohol. They should also target all those small bottles of aphrodisiacs: Opa Eyin, Ginseng, Maca, Spanish Fly, Men Power, Kayan Mata, Wafekulaleyi, Burantashi, Ale, Kick and Start. The obsession with sexual performance in Nigeria is a threat to public health. Those things damage people's organs. They are also responsible for the spread of rape in the country. An overcharged penis is bound to lose its mind."

"I think the Lagos government is already addressing the matter of rape. Or what do they even call it. They say it is not rape. They are talking about Domestic and Sexual Violence as criminal conduct."

"That is very good. But what I don't quite understand is the Lagos State Government saying that any man that forces sex on his wife will be sent to jail for life. Life imprisonment. I just want them to ban the use of dangerous drugs by men who are seeking divine power or what did you call it? Life imprisonment for husbands will not work. For what? I am not surprised that even the wives and women in Lagos are also saying they don't want that kind of law. I can bet that no married woman will report that kind of case except the marriage has already collapsed completely. No police station will attend to such a report. A husband raping his wife, because of no consent? Some of these men will just turn their attention to other women. The state should not cause problems in people's homes. Love should be the foundation of marriage, not government proposing a law that is bound to be dead on arrival."

"I think they are serious about it."

"And I say they are serious over nothing. What God has put together, let no man put asunder. They should encourage men to love their wives, and wives to respect their husbands. That is what the Bible tells us in the Book of Ephesians. Husbands love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it... (Ephesians 5: 25). Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. (Ephesians 5: 22).

"When a wife asks her husband to get penis enlargement injections, is that also love?"

"You are trying to twist what I said. But let me give you a recent example of love that I have in mind. Christian love. Take Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the former Vice President of Nigeria. He recently disclosed that when his wife stopped taking carbonated drinks years ago and switched to freshly squeezed orange juice daily, she started having serious headaches, and when they went for tests, they discovered that the juice she was taking was not well preserved. He was talking about food preservation, and avoiding food that is not fit for human consumption. He raised the point about how farmers and retailers use chemicals like calcium carbide and rat poison to preserve food."

"But that has nothing to do with love. He was talking about public health, and the need to protect the people from themselves and the harm that surrounds them. He was speaking as a statesman defending the public interest."

"His example proves my point about love. If he wasn't paying attention to his wife's health, he would not have been in a position to trace her strange headaches to the fresh juice that she switched to. Some men are so absent-minded, so distracted, they don't know what goes on in their own homes. They are busy looking for sexual enhancement opportunities as a way to express love. Marital happiness deserves a better definition."

"Life is a matter of perspective. You are here quoting the Bible. Are you aware that one politician in the North has told women that if any of their husbands prevents them from voting for the ruling APC in the 2027 election, or he divorces them, they should leave such a man, he would pay their bride price and marry them. You are here saying what God has joined together. Do you know that some women could take the man seriously, vote for the APC, and leave their husbands?"

"That is the Yobe State APC Chairman. And that would be a woman who has been looking for an opportunity to leave her husband. But the man has since apologized, after his comment drew widespread protest and outrage. He said he was joking. But his joke says something far more serious about the crisis of kakistocracy in Nigeria. Many of our politicians do not know what to say, how to say it, and when they have vomited strange things, they would claim that they were quoted out of context, or that the report of their misconduct was AI-generated. The truth is that they do not know any better. Five months to the election, many of the politicians pretending to be campaigning have been busy issuing threats."

"Some of the parties do not even have any manifesto. They want to win elective positions, but they have no idea what exactly what they want to do. Our democracy remains at the level of an experiment."

"In Ebonyi, the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru openly threatened elected local council Chairmen. He told them that if the APC should lose in any of the local council areas, the Chairman purportedly elected by the people, will be removed. We will remove you from office if the APC loses in your area, he said. One of the newly inaugurated Chairmen took the threat so seriously, he too went to his Local Government Area, Ohaukwu LGA, and warned opposition politicians to stay away from the LGA, otherwise the person or persons will be treated as an enemy. How then can we have free, fair and credible elections if the politicians are full of so much bile? We really need an Electoral Offences Commission to deal with electoral offenders."

"You are the one preaching love. There is no love anywhere in this country. Have you not heard Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State and the Presidential candidate of the PRP saying that politicians do human sacrifice to help them elongate the size of their votes? Nigerians are desperate about whatever would give them an advantage. That is the way we are."

"The biggest shock I had during the weekend, was a statement attributed to veteran actor Chief Pete Edochie saying no man should allow his wife to be the one that would feed him, and that should any man find himself in that situation, he should just commit suicide. He said kpai, otherwise, the man should be prepared to take insults."

"Pa Edochie is a veteran husband. He has been in the business for 57 years. He is an African elder. He knows that the man should be the head of the House. He is old school."

"But the times have changed. We should always preach love because love conquers all. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking. I Corinthians 13: 4 -8"

"Pa Pete Edochie was not speaking about the Corinthians, please. He is an African realist."

"But what the elder does not know is that most of the boys of today are actually looking for wives that will feed them. An emerging generation of lazy husbands, adult boys. They are all over. Their wives work and maintain the home. Every day, their wives go out to find fortune for the family, these boys sit at home, playing with toys. There has been a reversal of everything and every value that our elders once held dear."

"Sad"

"Shocking."

SPECIAL REPORT

Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim

Africa Built This. Now It Must Own It

Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery, the largest in the world, opens to public investors this week. It is the most consequential bet on African industrial sovereignty in a generation. The continent cannot afford to sit it out.

On a September morning in 2026, something remarkable will happen in the Lekki Free Trade Zone on the outskirts of Lagos. A bell will ring, a ticker will move, and for the first time in the history of the African continent, ordinary citizens of a developing nation will have the opportunity to purchase equity in a refinery capable of processing more crude oil in a single day than many sovereign nations produce in a week.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a 650,000-barrel-per-day colossus that tested at 700,000 barrels per day during performance trials in June, is opening its initial public offering on September 14, 2026, at N525 per share. Regulators at Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission approved the offering last week, clearing 4.1 billion ordinary shares at a price that values the enterprise at approximately $47 billion. If fully subscribed, the offering will raise N2.15 trillion, or roughly $1.55 billion, the largest share sale in African capital market history by a significant margin.

This is not merely a capital market event. It is the moment when a project that many said was impossible (an African-built, African-financed, privately owned industrial giant at the scale of the world's great refining hubs) asks ordinary Nigerians to become its shareholders. It is, in the language of political economy, a referendum on whether African industrial ambition can translate into African financial inclusion. The answer to that referendum will reverberate far beyond Lagos.

THE SIXTY-YEAR FAILURE

To understand what the Dangote Refinery represents, one must first understand what preceded it. Nigeria, an OPEC member, holder of the largest proven crude oil reserves on the African continent, spent six decades exporting its crude and importing its fuel. That era, one of the defining humiliations of post-colonial African economic history, is over. But its price was staggering.

The country's four state-owned refineries built between the 1960s and 1980s became the emblem of that failure. According to a House of Representatives investigation, Nigeria spent approximately N11.35 trillion between 2010 and 2020 on rehabilitation, operations, and associated costs on these dinosaurs. In US dollar terms, estimates put the total rehabilitation spending since 1999 alone at more than $5.3 billion, with some analysts placing the aggregate waste over two decades closer to $25 billion.

What did Nigeria receive for this expenditure? The Port Harcourt Refinery, rehabilitated at a cost of $1.5 billion and reopened with fanfare by President Tinubu in November 2024, shut down again within six months. The Warri Refinery, recommissioned on December 30, 2024 and described by the president as "a remarkable achievement," failed to produce meaningful petrol output and was shut down barely a month after its public launch. The Kaduna facility, having consumed hundreds of millions in rehabilitation funds, has offered similarly disappointing results. The cycle of announcement, contract, commissioning, celebration, silence and shutdown has repeated itself through five administrations with what the Daily Trust described as "clockwork regularity."

And still, as recently as April 2026, Nigeria's national oil company signed yet another memorandum of understanding with a Chinese consortium for yet another Port Harcourt and Warri rehabilitation. Independent experts, including the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association, publicly questioned the wisdom of this path, noting that no previous iteration of the same cycle had produced a different outcome. This is the context in which Aliko Dangote built his refinery.

THE MAN WHO DID WHAT GOVERNMENTS COULD NOT

Aliko Dangote's trajectory follows a pattern he has executed across nearly every major commodity sector in Nigeria. Identify what the country cannot produce domestically, build the production capacity and own the market. The logic is elegant in its simplicity and brutally difficult in its execution.

He built Dangote Sugar into one of the world's largest refineries of its kind. He constructed the Obajana Cement Plant in Kogi State, the largest cement facility in sub-Saharan Africa. He holds approximately 86 percent of Dangote Cement. He did not merely identify a market opportunity with the refinery. He identified a sovereign failure and deployed more than $20 billion of his own and borrowed capital to correct it, in a country where the state had tried and failed to do the same thing with public money for six consecutive decades.

The refinery's financing structure itself is a study in institutional complexity: NNPC injected $1 billion for a 7.24 percent equity stake; a syndicate of domestic and international banks contributed roughly $5.5 billion in commercial debt. More than $2.5 billion of that commercial debt has already been repaid. NNPC's $1 billion stake is now worth approximately $2.9 billion at the IPO valuation, nearly a threefold return on public capital.

The facility that emerged from this investment is without precedent on the African continent. Located on 2,635 hectares at Ibeju-Lekki, it operates the world's largest single-train refinery. It is powered by a dedicated 435-megawatt power plant, itself a significant standalone energy facility. Its integrated port infrastructure handles supertankers. Its polypropylene plant produces 900,000 tonnes of plastic feedstock annually, reducing Nigeria's dependence on imported polymer materials.

FROM EMBARRASSMENT TO EXPORT CHAMPION

The refinery reached its full nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day in February 2026. Within two months, it had done something that no analyst had anticipated on this timeline: it became the world's single largest exporter of aviation fuel.

When Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions disrupted traditional jet fuel supply chains in early 2026 with concerns over the Strait of Hormuz (through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply moves) pushed buyers to search for alternative sources, it was the Dangote refinery in Lagos that filled the gap. According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data, the facility exported a record 158,000 barrels per day of aviation fuel in April 2026, a 770 percent increase from the same period two years prior.

South Africa entered discussions for a 12-month supply contract. Dangote products reached Vitol and Sunoco in the United States, the first Nigerian-refined petroleum to meet US motor fuel standards. Cargoes arrived at ports in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The European Union's data showed that Nigeria's seaborne refined petroleum exports to Europe surged approximately 767 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 130,000 barrels per day, driven overwhelmingly by Dangote's production.

The refinery's CEO, David Bird, who previously ran Singapore's Pulau Bukom refinery, described the operational philosophy plainly: "This is not a traditional refinery in an oil-producing country that just sits on the end of a crude pipeline and processes one crude. This is a fully merchant refining model that you could see in Europe or Asia."

That model is already demonstrating its flexibility. The facility currently refines approximately 40 crude grades and is building toward 100-plus crude varieties, comparable to Pulau Bukom's 130. It has tested at 700,000 barrels per day, exceeding nameplate capacity. Its management reports that with improved storage infrastructure, output could reach 100 million litres per day.

THE PRICE QUESTION

Critics have raised the spectre of monopoly pricing and the fear that a single entity controlling domestic fuel supply could extract rent from a captive market. The documented pricing record of the past eighteen months offers a substantive answer to that concern.

In 2025 alone, the refinery reduced its petrol gantry prices on eight separate occasions, raising them only twice, each increase tied to documented global crude market movements. It introduced a 30-day interest-free credit facility for Nigerian airline operators struggling with foreign exchange volatility. It shifted aviation fuel sales from dollar-denominated to naira transactions to reduce pressure on Nigeria's foreign exchange market. It committed N720 billion to deploy 4,000 compressed natural gas-powered trucks for nationwide fuel distribution, a logistics investment that absorbs transport costs from the supply chain at no charge to marketers, with analysts estimating annual consumer savings of N1.7 trillion. If consumers ever needed a subsidy on fuel, this is the kind of subsidy they needed.

The downstream impact has been structural. By mid-2025, Nigerian refined fuel imports had already declined 39 percent year-on-year. West African imports of clean refined petroleum products fell 23 percent in a single month between April and May 2026 as the refinery reached full capacity. A market that international trading houses such as Vitol, Trafigura and Gunvor had harvested for decades as a reliable source of tanker demand is, according to BIMCO's chief shipping analyst, experiencing changes that may prove "permanent in some dimensions."

For Nigerian consumers, the practical experience has been a petrol price that, while still subject to global oil market volatility, is no longer set by the foreign exchange cost of importing refined product from European or American refineries. That structural shift from price-taker to price-setter has not eliminated fuel cost pressures in Africa's most populous economy, but it has fundamentally altered their origin. One wonders why Nigeria is still importing refined products.

THE CAPITAL MARKET TRANSFORMATION

The IPO that opens on September 14 arrives in a Nigerian capital market that has been quietly experiencing its own transformation. The Nigerian Exchange Group's All-Share Index recorded a 51 percent return in 2025, among the highest for any major exchange globally. The market's year-to-date return through late August 2026 stands at 53.38 percent. Market capitalisation has reached N155.82 trillion.

Into this market, the Dangote Refinery will enter at a valuation of approximately $47 billion, equal to roughly 40 percent of the entire pre-listing market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange. The immediate structural consequence is without precedent in African capital market history. A single entity, larger than any stock currently trading on the NGX, larger than Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa, and MTN Nigeria combined, will become available for purchase by any Nigerian with a bank account and a CSCS clearing code.

The timing intersects with a broader global rerating of the Nigerian market. FTSE Russell announced that Nigeria would rejoin its Frontier Market Index on September 21, 2026, having been removed in 2023 over foreign exchange liquidity concerns. The reclassification, which will become effective seven days after the Dangote IPO opens, will trigger mandatory reallocation by global tracker funds and frontier-market ETFs into Nigerian equities, sending passive international capital into the same market the refinery is entering as a public company.

Meristem Securities has reported a fivefold increase in new trading account openings this year, driven almost entirely by Nigerians seeking to participate in the Dangote offering. The practical access structure is deliberately inclusive: shares are priced at N525, dividends will be payable in US dollars from the refinery's export revenues for investors who prefer dollar returns, and the offering is available on the Nigerian Exchange with no minimum subscription designed to exclude retail participation.

For a generation of Nigerians who watched the fuel import economy transfer value from the naira to European trading houses, the opportunity to own equity in the institution that ended that transfer is not purely a financial calculation. It is something closer to an act of economic citizenship.

THE WIDER ARCHITECTURE OF AMBITION

The September 14 listing is not the end of the story. It may not even be its most consequential chapter. Under its Vision 2030 strategy, Dangote Industries aims to generate $100 billion in annual revenue by the end of this decade, requiring between $40 and $45 billion in new investments across the continent.

The expansion plans for the Lagos refinery alone are staggering. Dangote has announced plans to double capacity from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day, a scale that would surpass India's Jamnagar complex and make it the largest refinery in the world by any measure. The expansion will upgrade fuel production from Euro V to Euro VI standards, aligning the facility with the most stringent global environmental benchmarks. It will add a 750,000-metric-tonne-per-year propane dehydrogenation plant that converts imported LPG into polypropylene, deepening Nigeria's petrochemical value chain. Power generation at the site will expand from 500 to 1,000 megawatts.

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Beyond Nigeria, the group has finalised plans for a 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery on Kenya's Lamu coast - a $16 to $17 billion project that will serve East Africa's entire fuel demand, with surplus for export, upon completion. Kenya, Ethiopia, and Rwanda have been offered a combined 30 percent equity stake worth approximately $1.5 billion, turning governments into shareholders with aligned interests in the project's success. Groundbreaking is expected in late September or October 2026. The Nairobi Securities Exchange CEO confirmed in June that Dangote had approached multiple African exchanges about a potential pan-continental listing of the refinery group.

The architecture of this ambition is worth pausing over. The Lagos refinery was designed as a national champion. The Kenya refinery is being designed, from its first share certificate, as a continental one. That evolution from national industrial policy to pan-African industrial strategy represents something that has not previously existed: an African private sector actor building infrastructure at a scale and geographical reach that begins to rival the largest state-backed development projects anywhere in the world.

WHAT THE IPO ASKS OF NIGERIA

The September 14 offering asks several things simultaneously. It asks Nigerian retail investors to convert their enthusiasm, manifest in that fivefold surge in brokerage account openings, into capital. That conversion requires reading a prospectus, understanding the risk disclosures, and making an informed decision about a company whose audited financials are publicly available for the first time. The SEC's June enforcement action against unauthorised pre-IPO promoters was designed precisely to ensure that the investors who show up on September 14 do so on the basis of verified information rather than social media speculation.

It asks institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers to treat the Dangote Refinery as what it is: a $47 billion industrial asset with documented revenues, a published expansion strategy, and a management team led by a CEO who ran one of the world's premier refining operations in Singapore. That institutional judgment will determine whether the offering is fully subscribed and whether the share price holds in secondary trading.

It asks the Nigerian government to hold its own position consistently. The government holds its interest in the refinery through NNPC's equity stake. It has benefited from the reduction in the fuel import bill, from the S&P credit rating upgrade that partially reflects the refinery's contribution to Nigeria's energy balance, and from the structural relief in naira depreciation pressure that domestic refining provides. Sustaining those benefits requires that the regulatory environment governing the refinery on crude supply access, on port infrastructure, on the competitive dynamics of the downstream market, remains stable, rule-based, and transparent.

The single most embarrassing unresolved structural problem that the refinery has been forced to import foreign crude because Nigerian crude cannot reliably reach it at competitive terms, demands urgent and permanent resolution. This is not a refinery problem. It is a pipeline infrastructure, commercial logistics, and government policy problem. The country extracts the oil. The refinery can process it. Connecting the two at the volumes the refinery requires is the most consequential industrial policy task the Nigerian government faces, and its resolution is a precondition for the refinery reaching its true potential. And then, the governent must stop awarding licenses for the importation of refined products. Give Dangote the crude and he will transform it into all manner of products.

THE QUESTION AFRICA MUST ANSWER

There is a temptation, in moments of genuine achievement, to rest on the achievement itself. Nigeria should resist that temptation, because what the Dangote IPO represents is not a conclusion but a beginning. The broader question the listing poses is whether African capital - the savings, pension funds, and investment portfolios of African citizens - can flow into African industrial assets at the scale those assets require and deserve. For too long, the pattern has been the reverse: African resources extracted, refined, and manufactured elsewhere, then sold back to African consumers at prices that transferred value continuously outward. The Dangote Refinery has disrupted that pattern.

But a single refinery, however impressive, is not, by itself, an industrial strategy. It is a proof of concept - the proof that Nigeria, under the right conditions, which include consistent policy, reliable infrastructure access, and a capital market capable of pricing and supporting large-scale industrial assets - can build world-class manufacturing and processing capacity. If the IPO succeeds, and the evidence of investor demand suggests it will succeed dramatically, it will validate that proof of concept for the next generation of African industrial investors, whatever and wherever they choose to build.

There are real risks ahead. The refinery's $3.65 billion in remaining debt is a material consideration if refining margins compress or crude supply encounters sustained disruption. The expansion from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day will require not just capital, which the IPO will help supply, but the kind of regulatory certainty and infrastructure investment that historically requires political will to sustain across administrations. Competition from other emerging refining capacities in Africa and globally will intensify. And the energy transition, however slowly it moves in Africa's context, represents a long-term structural question that the refinery's management will need to navigate as its expansion plan matures.

These are legitimate risks, and prospective investors should weigh them carefully against the prospectus's financial disclosures. But they are the risks of a functioning industrial enterprise operating in a competitive global market. The question is no longer whether Africa can build at global scale. A 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the world's largest single-train plant, built in Nigeria by a Nigerian, financed substantially by Nigerian and African capital, exporting aviation fuel to Europe and petrol to the United States, has answered that question. The question now is whether Africa will own what it has built. On September 14, Nigerians and, indeed, African, will have their first chance to answer that question.

·Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim is the CEO of Bullion Resources Limited and can be reached at bashir.ibrahim@post.harvard.edu