Rwanda: Jazz, Soul and African Influences Shape Somi's New Album

Grammy-nominated vocalist and songwriter Somi has released her latest album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, through her independent label, Salon Africana.

The 13-track album is her first collection of original songs since her work as a playwright and Broadway performer.

Co-produced by Somi and Benjamin James of Nigerian highlife duo The Cavemen, the project was written and recorded in Dakar, Lagos, Paris and New York City.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The album explores themes of identity, belonging, loss, uncertainty and personal change, with Somi drawing on jazz, soul and African musical influences.

The American-born Rwandan singer, with Ugandan descent, said the album was shaped by her personal experiences and movement between different places.

"I wrote this body of work while traversing many places and losing many people. This album is a mirror of searching for where and how to take root in spite of that. I pray these songs offer each listener a sense of Home or, at the very least, a witnessing of me coming Home to myself," she explained.

The album opens with 'Throw Something' and includes three previously released singles: 'We're All Falling', 'Sometimes Love' featuring The Cavemen, and 'So You Want to Be a Woman' featuring saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin.

'We're All Falling' addresses mortality, while Sometimes Love incorporates the sound of Lagos, where it was recorded with The Cavemen. 'So You Want to Be a Woman' examines expectations and pressures associated with womanhood.

The album's creation across four cities reflects Somi's longstanding engagement with African and American cultural influences. Her previous work has drawn connections between Nigeria, Harlem and the musical and political legacy of South African singer Miriam Makeba whom she paid a special tribute through her 2021 album 'Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba.'

'Zenzile' followed Somi's other six albums that scored positions on Billboard's World Music, Jazz, and Heatseekers charts.

Her records on the album featured guests aritstes including Common, Angelique Kidjo, and renowned South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela, who became her longtime mentor.

With 'What Does It Take to Bloom?', the singer shifts the focus towards personal identity and belonging. The album brings together elements of jazz, soul and African music while allowing her to explore a broader vocal and songwriting approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The record also features 'Mama On Bloomin'g, 'Aiwah', 'Sugar', 'Mama On Tradition', 'Ngayaya', 'Lay It Down', 'Interlude: Skin To Skin' and 'Love Could Be Anywhere'.