Zimbabwe: When Will Zimbabwean International Jonah Fabisch Make His Golden Arrows Debut?

Zimbabwe international Jonah Fabisch has provided an update on his injury, revealing when Lamontville Golden Arrows supporters could finally see him make his debut for the club.

Fabisch joined Arrows in July 2026 ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season after leaving German 3. Liga side Erzgebirge Aue.

The 25-year-old midfielder arrived with expectations of playing an important role for Abafana Bes'thende after the club signed him as a replacement for Ivory Coast star Isaac Cisse, who left for Belgian Pro League side RC Sporting Charleroi.

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However, Fabisch is yet to make his competitive debut for Arrows after suffering an injury during training.

The Zimbabwean international explained the situation while speaking to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

"Unfortunately I got injured in about two weeks ago in training. So now I am just in rehab, trying to recover, getting back on the pitch as quick as possible," Fabisch said.

His absence has been a frustrating start to his time at the Durban-based club, particularly after he joined during pre-season and attracted interest from several clubs before choosing Arrows.

Fabisch has now given supporters a clearer indication of when they could expect to see him in action.

Asked when he could return to the pitch, the midfielder pointed to the international break as the likely timeframe.

"I will probably say after the international break because I still need a bit of time to get back to 100 percent," he said.

The update means Arrows fans may not have to wait much longer to see their new signing in competitive action, provided he completes his rehabilitation without any setbacks.

Fabisch has already built a reputation as an experienced midfielder despite his relatively young age, having spent much of his career in Germany before making the move to South Africa.

His arrival at Arrows also adds another Zimbabwean international to the South African top-flight scene.

The midfielder will now focus on regaining full fitness before making his first appearance for his new club.

For Arrows, his return could provide a timely boost as the Betway Premiership season gathers momentum.

Fabisch's first appearance will also be closely watched in Zimbabwe, where supporters will be eager to see how the Warriors international performs in South Africa's top flight.