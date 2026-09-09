Tanzania: Dr Samizi Launches Mariam Mungula Foundation Logo, Urges for Regular Cancer Screening

Dar es Salaam — TheE Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, has urged women across Tanzania to develop a culture of undergoing regular health check-ups, particularly screening for cervical and breast cancer, at least once a year to enable early detection and timely treatment.

Dr Samizi made the call in Dar es Salaam during the launch of the Mariam Mungula Foundation logo, an organisation established to support communities, particularly women, through health education and awareness programmes on reproductive health and other related issues, including challenges associated with menopause.

She said regular health screening is an important preventive measure against the potentially serious effects of cancer, stressing that early detection significantly improves the chances of effective treatment.

"Regular screening is important because it helps detect signs of disease at an early stage and provides an opportunity to begin treatment in time," Dr Samizi said.

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She said the government, under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has continued to invest in equipment, technology and services for cancer screening and early diagnosis, including for cervical and breast cancer.

According to Dr Samizi, the investment is part of the government's efforts to ensure that citizens have timely access to quality healthcare services. She urged women to take advantage of screening services available at health facilities to monitor their health.

The Deputy Minister also called on the Mariam Mungula Foundation to use its platform to continue providing accurate health information to communities, particularly women, on disease prevention, the importance of regular health screening and adherence to professional medical advice.

She said collaboration between the government, private institutions, organisations and communities is essential to increasing public awareness and strengthening efforts to address various health challenges, including non-communicable diseases.

Dr Samizi emphasised that maintaining good health is a shared responsibility, urging women to make regular health screening part of their routine in order to protect their health and the wellbeing of their families.