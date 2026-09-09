Tanzania: Tri-Nation Sterling Invitational Highlights Talent Development

Kilimanjaro — The 2026 Sterling Invitational Golf Championship brought together 36 female golfers from Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda for a 54-hole competition over the weekend at Kilimanjaro Wildlife Golf Club in Arusha, while 27 senior golfers battled for honours in their respective categories.

Tournament organiser Madina Hussein said the event was designed not only to nurture emerging talent but also to build a stronger pool of players capable of representing Tanzania at national level.

"The tournament aims to develop talent, but also to build Tanzania's national team players, including Seed One and Seed Two players," Hussein said.

Kenya's Kanana Muthomi claimed the women's championship after finishing on 9-over-par 225, six shots clear of Tanzania's Hussein, who took second on 15-overpar 231.

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Muthomi opened with a 75 to share the first-round lead with Madina Hussein before producing a level-par 72 in the second round to reach 3-over-par 147 and take sole possession of the lead.

She closed with a 78 to secure the title. Hussein, who had carded a 74 in the second round, struggled to maintain her challenge on the final day, returning an 82 to finish runnerup.

Kenya's Cherono Chloe completed the podium in third on 24-over-par 240 after rounds of 84, 70 and 76. Neema Olomi was Tanzania's second finisher in seventh on 32-over-par 248, followed by Hawa Wanyeche in eighth on 33-over-par 249. Aalaa Somji rounded out the top 10 on 35-over-par 251.

Defending champion Ashley Awuor of Kenya shared 13th place on 39-over-par. In the senior categories, Mahmood Somji won the Overall Senior Men's title, while Sophia Viggo claimed the Overall Senior Ladies' crown.

Aalaa Somji won the Ladies' Longest Drive; Mohamed Walji took the Senior Men's Longest Drive and Kenya's Naomi Wakesho emerged as the Overall Division B Ladies' winner.

Hussein thanked Sterling Surfactant Limited for entrusting her with managing the tournament, as well as the organising committee led by General Manager Alkarim Somji. She also thanked players from Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania for participating and congratulated all the winners.

"Congratulations to all the winners and to every player who participated. We look forward to welcoming you all again in 2027," she said.