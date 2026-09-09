Tanzania: Barker Hails Away Win, Says Job's Not Done

Dar es Salaam — Simba Head Coach Steve Barker wants more resilience from his side when they face Mighty Wanderers in Sunday's CAF Champions League return leg at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, despite taking a valuable 1-0 lead from the first meeting in Lilongwe.

Simba edged the Malawian side at Bingu National Stadium at the weekend, with Ivorian forward Anicet Oura scoring the only goal in the 65th minute after making the most of a long delivery from goalkeeper Mahamadou Kassali.

The result puts Simba in a strong position ahead of the return at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, but Barker knows the tie is far from settled.

The coach was pleased with the way his players dealt with the pressure in Malawi, particularly during the difficult periods of the match, but believes they must show the same resilience again if they are to complete the job on home soil.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It was tough, but we also showed toughness. We showed resilience at the right moments," Barker said.

"We came through some difficult periods during the match, but we scored the crucial goal to win the game and get the away goal."

Barker's assessment was shaped by a match in which Simba started strongly before finding it harder to maintain control as the game progressed.

He said his side controlled the opening 20 to 25 minutes but now wants greater consistency over the full 90 minutes.

"I thought we started the first 20 to 25 minutes well and controlled the match, as we normally do. It's just about maintaining that level throughout the match," he said.

That will be one of the key challenges for Simba on Sunday. With only a one-goal advantage, Barker cannot afford for his players to lose their concentration or allow Wanderers to dictate the game for long periods.

The Malawi side will arrive in Dar es Salaam believing they can overturn the deficit, despite their disappointment at losing a match they felt they had dominated.

Mighty Wanderers coach MacDonald Mtetemera blamed one costly mistake for the defeat and insisted his team still have a chance of turning the tie around.

"It's very painful. We dominated the game, but one silly mistake cost us," Mtetemera said.

"We have to go back and correct our mistakes so that, in the return match, we can do much better."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mtetemera's confidence adds another layer of danger for Simba, who will need to balance the need to protect their lead with the responsibility of controlling the match. The Wanderers coach pointed to Simba's victory in Malawi as proof that an away win is possible.

"They have won here, so we can win there as well," he said.

"Football is football. We'll continue working hard until the final whistle in the next match." Barker, meanwhile, will have the backing of the Simba faithful, having been impressed by the number of supporters who travelled to Malawi.

He is now calling for an even bigger crowd at Uhuru Stadium as Simba look to turn their narrow first-leg advantage into progress to the next round.

"Next week, we'll need even more numbers back home. Let's hope we can fill the stadium and that they can help us get over the line," Barker said.