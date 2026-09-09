South Africa: Wig or R300,000? Mapisa-Nqakula Gives Her Version of Disputed Airport Handover

8 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Testifying on Tuesday, former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula admitted she had asked for a wig and followed up twice to find out when it would arrive, while the State's witness says the hair was delivered with R300,000 tucked underneath it.

Former National Assembly speaker and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has given the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria her version of a wig that she received from businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, which has been linked to a R300,000 cash payment.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that the word "wig" was used as a code word for a request for money, and described the handover of the cash as being concealed beneath a wig in a bag at the Defence VIP Lounge at OR Tambo International Airport.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering over allegations that she solicited and received about R4.55-million from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a defence contractor, between 2016 and 2019.

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Testifying on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, Mapisa-Nqakula gave a different version, saying the wig was an actual hairpiece she had asked Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to organise for her after admiring her hairstyle at an event in 2018.

Read more Mapisa-Nqakula's bid to walk free fails as 'cash and coded messages' survive court test September 7, 2026 Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had been the programme director at the event, Mapisa-Nqakula said. She testified that she complimented Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and asked where she had got the hair because she...

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