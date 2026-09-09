South Africa: The Double-Edged Sword - How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping the Fraud Landscape

As criminals weaponise AI for ever-more sophisticated schemes and cyberattacks, risk professionals are harnessing the same technology to detect, expose and prevent fraud.

Artificial intelligence ("AI") has become one of the most transformative forces in modern commerce, governance, and technology. Yet its rapid proliferation has introduced a disquieting paradox: the same capabilities that empower organisations to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and protect their stakeholders are simultaneously being weaponised by criminals to perpetrate fraud at unprecedented scale and with a greater degree of sophistication.

According to industry estimates, global fraud losses now exceed $5 trillion annually - a figure that has grown by double digits year on year as AI-powered schemes proliferate. For risk management, auditing, and advisory professionals, understanding this dual nature of AI is no longer a matter of intellectual curiosity - it is a strategic imperative that can determine whether an organisation weathers the next major fraud event or becomes a cautionary tale.

The threat landscape is evolving at pace. Global fraud losses continue to climb, and the methods employed by bad actors are growing more inventive with every passing quarter. At the same time, corporations, financial institutions, and technology providers are deploying AI-driven defences that would have been unimaginable a decade ago. This article examines both sides of the equation and considers what the ongoing AI arms race means for...