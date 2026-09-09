East Africa: Malawi's Temwa Chawinga Nominated for Ballon d'Or for Second Successive Year

Malawi international Temwa Chawinga has been nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Women's Footballer of the Year award, marking the second consecutive year she has featured on the shortlist.

The US-based forward, who represents both club and the Malawi Women's National Football Team, the Scorchers, has been recognised following a strong run of form over the past season.

Chawinga first announced herself on the global stage last year when she earned her maiden Ballon d'Or nomination, becoming one of the first Malawian footballers to be recognised at that level. Her continued inclusion this year reflects her growing standing in the women's game internationally.

The Ballon d'Or, organised annually by France Football magazine, is regarded as one of the most prestigious individual honours in world football, recognising the best-performing players across the men's and women's game each year.

Chawinga's nomination comes at a time when Malawian football has been drawing increased international attention, with the country's women's game in particular benefiting from her rise and the visibility it has brought both at home and abroad.

The winner of the 2026 award is expected to be announced later this year, with Chawinga joining a shortlist of the world's leading forwards vying for the honour.