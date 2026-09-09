Malawi: Ekhaya FC Part Ways With Coach Chatama Amid Favouritism Row

8 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Ekhaya FC have announced the departure of first-team head coach Enos Chatama with immediate effect, just after his Under-20 squad selection sparked a bias controversy.

The Malawian Premiership club confirmed the news in a statement, saying the decision followed a review by the club's leadership and was made in the "best interests of the team and the club's objectives for the season and beyond."

Chatama guided Ekhaya to a top-eight finish in the club's debut season and led them to their maiden Airtel Top 8 trophy -- success the club were quick to acknowledge despite the split.

"Ekhaya Football Club would like to sincerely thank Mr. Enos Chatama for his commitment and contribution during his time with the Club," the statement read, adding that the club "wish him every success in his future endeavours."

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Fundi Akidu will take charge on an interim basis, assisted by Moses Chavula, while the club weighs up its next move on a permanent appointment.

Chatama's exit comes just days after he came under fire for naming 14 Ekhaya players in a 32-man Malawi Under-20 squad for the Afcon Cosafa qualifiers -- a call that drew accusations of favouritism from football analysts, given his dual role at both club and national youth level.

The club has not confirmed whether the incident played any part in their decision.

Ekhaya chief executive Thando Mhango issued the statement, calling on players, staff, supporters and partners to "remain united behind the team during this transition" as the search for a new head coach gets under way.

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