Malawi: Miracle Healing or Medical Mystery? Police Officer's Astonishing Cancer Claim Sparks Fierce Faith-Versus-Science Row

A Malawian police officer has ignited a fierce clash between religion and medicine after standing before a packed congregation and declaring her cervical tumour had vanished -- after nothing more than prayer.

Tabu Chatepa-Gama stunned worshippers at Life International Church in Lilongwe on 6 September when she claimed an 8cm tumour had shrunk to 6cm before disappearing entirely, following prayers led by controversial preacher Prophet Amos Kambale.

"I came here with pain. I'm leaving here with peace. God is real," she declared to rapturous applause -- the kind of dramatic testimony that has become a hallmark of Kambale's church, founded earlier this year with the promise of instant solutions to Malawians' most desperate problems.

But doctors have urged extreme caution, warning that "not being seen" on a scan is a world away from being cured.

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A senior practitioner at Kamuzu Central Hospital insisted a genuine diagnosis can only come from biopsy results, tumour markers and imaging tracked carefully over time -- not a single dramatic moment at an altar.

"A reduction from 8cm to 6cm is encouraging, but it is not a cure until confirmed by further tests including histology," the medic warned, pointing out several far more mundane explanations -- misdiagnosis, reducing inflammation, inconsistent scanning equipment, or the natural fluctuation of fibroids.

Chillingly, medical staff revealed they've seen this story before -- with devastating consequences.

"We have had cases where patients stop chemo or surgery after a church testimony, only to return months later with advanced disease. That's what worries us," one doctor admitted.

The explosive row goes far beyond one woman's testimony. Malawi has one of the highest cervical cancer burdens on Earth -- yet remains one of the most deeply religious nations, leaving countless desperate patients caught between overstretched, under-resourced hospitals and the seductive promise of instant divine healing.

For many, the church offers something medicine simply cannot: hope without a waiting list, answers without a crippling bill, and dignity without a frightening diagnosis.

Critics counter that faith healing offers something far more dangerous -- false hope that could cost lives.

Even Prophet Kambale himself has stopped short of urging churchgoers to abandon medicine altogether.

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"We don't deny medicine. But we believe God is still the ultimate healer," he insisted, adding: "God can heal instantly, and God can also heal through doctors."

Tellingly, despite her jaw-dropping testimony, Chatepa-Gama has NOT abandoned conventional medicine -- and is still set to undergo a CT scan to verify her claims once and for all.

Until those results land, her extraordinary story remains suspended between two irreconcilable worlds -- hailed as living proof of a miracle by believers, and dismissed as an unconfirmed case study by doctors demanding hard evidence before anyone dares celebrate.