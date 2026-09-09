Malawi: Salvation for All Ministries Launches Sunday Services At Area 38 Branch

Salvation For All Ministries International (SAMI) launched Sunday services at its Area 38 branch on Sunday, and officially introduced Apostle Gift Master as resident pastor.

Members will now gather every Sunday in addition to the existing Saturday services, which the church said would create further opportunities for growth, fellowship and outreach in the community.

Senior Pastor Steve Chikaonda addressed the congregation and commended Apostle Gift Master for his years of dedication to the ministry, describing him as a servant who has consistently carried the work of the church with excellence.

Pastor Chikaonda pledged the church's full support to Apostle Gift Master, telling the congregation that leadership would work with him to advance the vision of the church and ensure the new Sunday services were sustained.

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Responding, Apostle Gift Master thanked God and the church leadership for the trust placed in him.

"I will continue the vision of our father, Apostle Clifford Kawinga," he said.

He said his role was to build on the foundation already laid, and that the mandate of the ministry remained unchanged.

"[Our mandate is] salvation for all - to reach ministers, to reach the lost, and to strengthen the work started by Apostle Clifford Kawinga, founder, overseer and president of the ministry," he said.

Church members welcomed the announcement, which the ministry described as a sign of growth rather than change in direction, as the Area 38 branch begins holding services every Sunday.