Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Collects Top Marketing Prizes Amid Push for Brand Differentiation

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc picked up three awards at the Institute of Marketing in Malawi's annual Marketing Excellence Awards in Mangochi at the weekend, in a further sign of the lender's efforts to build brand equity through sports and digital marketing initiatives.

The bank won Social Media Campaign of the Year for its coverage of the 3 Nations Tournament, while Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa, its marketing and corporate affairs manager, was named PR Personality of the Year.

NBM also received a Presidential Lifetime Award for its long-running sponsorship of the Malawi National Women's Football Team, known as the Scorchers, which separately picked up its own lifetime award in recognition of its sporting achievements.

The awards underscore a broader trend among Malawian financial institutions of using sponsorship of women's sport as a vehicle for brand positioning, particularly as banks compete for visibility in a market where differentiation on traditional product lines has narrowed.

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Ms Mphepo-Hiwa said the bank's investment in the Scorchers extended beyond straightforward sponsorship.

"The partnership goes beyond financial support, as it reflects the bank's commitment to empowering women and promoting national pride through sport," she said, framing the sponsorship as part of a wider corporate positioning strategy rather than a discrete marketing spend.

She characterised the campaign wins as evidence of the effectiveness of the bank's digital communications strategy, adding that engagement-driven content had proven capable of connecting the brand with its target audience during the tournament.

Elias Imaan, chief judge for the awards, said entries were assessed on commercial impact rather than creative execution alone.

"A beautifully designed campaign that changes nothing is not excellence. A clever idea that creates no value is not excellence. A campaign that wins a prize but loses the customer's trust is not excellence," he said, signalling a judging emphasis on measurable value creation and brand trust over aesthetic novelty.

The broader Marketing Excellence Awards programme covered categories including Marketer of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year and various advertising and general awards, reflecting the scale of Malawi's marketing and communications sector as companies increasingly compete for consumer attention across both traditional and digital channels.