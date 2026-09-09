Angola: Interclube Handball Team Signs Cameroonian Player

Luanda — The Cameroonian left-winger Hyler Bi Jee is the latest addition to Interclube's senior males handball team, ahead of the African Champions Cup, which is scheduled to be held from October 5 to 14 of the current year, in Luanda.

He arrived in Angola on Monday afternoon and begins training on Tuesday (8) under the guidance of coach José Pereira "Kidó."

After failing to retain the national title, Interclube is preparing for the aforementioned competition.

The 30-year-old player stands out for his physical potential and jumping ability. His inclusion in the Angolan team replaces former captain Yaroslav Aguiar, who retired at the recently concluded National Championship.

The signing of Hyler Bi Njee is part of Interclube's strategy to strengthen the squad for the African competition, where the goal is to win the title.