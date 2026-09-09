Southern Africa: Angola and Botswana Strengthen Cooperation With Three Agreements

Luanda — Angola and Botswana signed three legal instruments of cooperation this Tuesday (8) in Luanda, with emphasis on the areas of Defense, Livestock and the establishment of a Binational Commission.

The Cooperation Agreement in the field of Defense, the Agreement on the Establishment of a Binational Commission and the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Livestock were signed.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Presidents of Angola, João Lourenço, and Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, who is in Angola for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The visit of the Tswana statesman foresees high-level contacts on issues of common interest, with particular emphasis on the economic, commercial, investment and political coordination areas.

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The new cooperation instruments are part of the two countries' efforts to deepen bilateral relations and identify new areas of partnership, at a time when Angola and Botswana are seeking to expand economic exchange and diversify their respective cooperation relations.

Angola and Botswana are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional organization that promotes economic integration, peace, security and sustainable development among the countries of the region.

Despite existing political and diplomatic ties, economic exchange between the two countries remains below its identified potential, especially in sectors that are strategic for the diversification of national economies.

The signing of the three instruments, thus, represents a step towards the institutionalization and revitalization of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of Defense, Livestock and political-institutional coordination. AFL/SC/TED/jmc