Angola: President Duma Gideon Boko Arrives in the Presidential Palace

Luanda — The President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, arrived this Tuesday morning at the Presidential Palace, where he will hold a private meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, as part of his three-day official visit to the country.

Upon arrival, President Duma Gideon Boko was received with military honors and then, accompanied by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, paid his respects to high-ranking Angolan state officials, a gesture followed by the President of Angola in relation to the Tswana delegation.

Also at the Presidential Palace, the two Heads of State will witness the signing of new legal instruments aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and friendly relations.

The activities in the Presidential Palace, on this second day of the visit, conclude with a lunch offered by President João Lourenço to the Botswana Head of State and his entourage.

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Also on Tuesday, President Duma Gideon Boko will visit the Angolan Parliament, followed in the afternoon by the Angola/Botswana Economic and Business Forum to strengthen ties in the economic, commercial, investment and political coordination areas.

According to the program, on Wednesday (9), the Botswana President will travel to the centre-west Benguela Province, where he will visit the Lobito Refinery.

Political and diplomatic relations between Angola and Botswana were established in 1975, in the context of African independence and the emergence of new states on the continent. Since then, the two countries have maintained cooperation based on principles of good neighborliness, regional solidarity and respect for sovereignty.

On the political and diplomatic level, Angola and Botswana share convergent positions on matters of peace, security and stability in Southern Africa, within the framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional organization of which both are active members.

This cooperation has focused primarily on promoting regional stability and preventing conflicts.

In the economic field, the two countries are in a phase of strategic strengthening, focused on bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the sectors of agriculture, diamonds, mining, health and tourism. Both states seek partnerships to diversify economies and increase trade.

Botswana's geographical position, combined with its economic stability, opens opportunities for strengthening trade and business cooperation with Angola. At the bilateral level, official visits and regular contacts between government officials have been carried out, with a view to deepening cooperation in strategic areas.