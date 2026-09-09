Angola: President of Botswana Pays Tribute to Agostinho Neto

Luanda — The Head of State of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, laid a wreath on the sarcophagus of the first Angolan President, António Agostinho Neto, this Tuesday (8), in a gesture of respect and homage.

At the Memorial, erected in homage to the founder of the Angolan Nation, the President of Botswana bowed before the sarcophagus where the mortal remains rest and laid a wreath.

Accompanied by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and members of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Memorial, Duma Gideon Boko toured the various sections that display the important collection of the legacy of Agostinho Neto, who is also considered in Angola as "Major Poet", and received explanations about his life and work.

The President of Botswana arrived in Luanda on Monday afternoon for a three-day official visit, as part of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Relations between Angola and Botswana are considered excellent, with regular consultations at the presidential, ministerial, and technical levels.

Both countries have built a framework that allows for further deepening of relations in various fields, with mutual support at both regional and continental levels. FMA/SC/TED/jmc