Angola: Ngola Kiluanje High School Receives Over Six Thousand Students After Refurbishment

Luanda — The Ngola Kiluanje High School in Luanda has increased its number of students from five thousand to 6,066 students, from 7th to 13th grade, following refurbishment works carried out over the past two years, announced the minister of Education, Erika de Carvalho, this Monday.

In statements to the press after the reopening of the institution, the minister said that there was an increase in the number of classrooms and new school support infrastructure.

She explained that the number of classrooms increased from 50 to 54, and that a library, medical office, laboratories, drinking water system, and structures designed to improve accessibility were added.

During the ceremony, the minister stated that the refurbishment represents more than the recovery of a historical building; it provides the community with an institution offering better conditions for teaching and learning.

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She stated that the Ngola Kiluanje High School will henceforth incorporate students from the Luanda Industrial Polytechnic Institute (IPIL), formerly Makarenko, with the support of the Ngola Kanini High School, while the IPIL renovation works are underway.

She explained that Angola currently has 620 technical-professional schools; this number shows the progress already made, but also reveals the responsibility ahead to ensure that every young person finds a place, quality training, and an opportunity to build their future.

According to the minister, the Executive recognizes the value of historical institutions and therefore decided to recover, expand, and modernize Luanda's historical schools within the framework of the National Development Plan 2023-2027.

For the Vice-Governor of Luanda for the Political and Social sector, Manuel Gonçalves, the rehabilitation of the school represents an investment in the teaching and learning conditions of the students, providing them with a more dignified, safe, comfortable, and suitable environment for their academic and human development.

He informed that the Ngola-Kanini and Juventude em Luta schools will begin operating in the coming days, with five more, currently in advanced stages of completion, expected soon.

On the occasion, the IPIL student representative, Edvania António, on behalf of all students, pledged to preserve the facilities and equipment provided. AB/DP/TED/jmc