Angola: Ngola Kiluanje High School Receives Over Six Thousand Students After Refurbishment

7 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ngola Kiluanje High School in Luanda has increased its number of students from five thousand to 6,066 students, from 7th to 13th grade, following refurbishment works carried out over the past two years, announced the minister of Education, Erika de Carvalho, this Monday.

In statements to the press after the reopening of the institution, the minister said that there was an increase in the number of classrooms and new school support infrastructure.

She explained that the number of classrooms increased from 50 to 54, and that a library, medical office, laboratories, drinking water system, and structures designed to improve accessibility were added.

During the ceremony, the minister stated that the refurbishment represents more than the recovery of a historical building; it provides the community with an institution offering better conditions for teaching and learning.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She stated that the Ngola Kiluanje High School will henceforth incorporate students from the Luanda Industrial Polytechnic Institute (IPIL), formerly Makarenko, with the support of the Ngola Kanini High School, while the IPIL renovation works are underway.

She explained that Angola currently has 620 technical-professional schools; this number shows the progress already made, but also reveals the responsibility ahead to ensure that every young person finds a place, quality training, and an opportunity to build their future.

According to the minister, the Executive recognizes the value of historical institutions and therefore decided to recover, expand, and modernize Luanda's historical schools within the framework of the National Development Plan 2023-2027.

For the Vice-Governor of Luanda for the Political and Social sector, Manuel Gonçalves, the rehabilitation of the school represents an investment in the teaching and learning conditions of the students, providing them with a more dignified, safe, comfortable, and suitable environment for their academic and human development.

He informed that the Ngola-Kanini and Juventude em Luta schools will begin operating in the coming days, with five more, currently in advanced stages of completion, expected soon.

On the occasion, the IPIL student representative, Edvania António, on behalf of all students, pledged to preserve the facilities and equipment provided. AB/DP/TED/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.