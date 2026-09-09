Angola: Civil Society Analyzes Incidence of Mpox and Ebola

Dundo — Members of the Provincial Government of Lunda-Norte and Civil Society analyzed this Monday, in Dundo City, the problems of outbreaks of Monkeypox (Mpox) and Ebola, which affect some regions of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The discussion took place during the third ordinary session of the Provincial Council for Community Consultation, which also analyzed the current situation of the education sectors, the General State Budget (OGE) and the actions of the Public Investment Program (PIP) for 2027, among other issues.

At the time, the acting Director of Health, Lourenço Dianonga, said that the epidemiological situation in the province is stable, insofar as there are no outbreaks of Mpox, Ebola, or other infectious diseases that are occurring in some regions of the world.

Regarding monkeypox, he mentioned that the province registered only one suspected case on August 31st, in the municipality of Cafunfo, whose sample was sent for laboratory confirmation in Luanda. The victim, a 10-year-old girl, is stable and receiving supportive treatment.

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Regarding Ebola, he said that any case is ruled out, but despite this, the epidemiological teams are on alert for possible cases of both pathologies, hence all the necessary technical, material, and human conditions have been created at the borders of Lunda-Norte with the DRC.

The session was chaired by the provincial governor, Filomena Miza, who on that occasion appealed for continued epidemiological prevention work, given the likelihood of the Mpox and Ebola viruses reaching the province.

The meeting's topics included discussions and information on the start of classes in the province, road works providing access to the municipalities of Lubalo, Xá-muteba, among others, as well as the Youth Forum to be launched in 2027.

The Community Consultation Council is a government advisory body dedicated to assessing, discussing and suggesting solutions to the province's problems in all areas and includes members of the government and civil society, traditional and religious authorities, politicians, among others.