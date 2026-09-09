Southern Africa: Angola and Botswana Expand Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Botswana will extend bilateral cooperation to the energy, oil, tourism, and diamond industry sectors, in addition to already developed areas such as defense and livestock, President João Lourenço announced on Tuesday in Luanda.

The Angolan statesman was speaking at a joint press conference with his Botswana counterpart, Duma Gideon Boko, as part of his 72-hour state visit to Angola, during which two cooperation agreements and a memorandum of understanding were signed.

João Lourenço pointed to the energy sector as one of the new areas of interest, including the possibility of electricity production in Angola to meet the needs of the Southern African region.

The Angolan President also highlighted Botswana's interest in becoming a shareholder in the Lobito Refinery project, having considering this intention one of the examples of the evolution of relations between the two countries.

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Relations between Angola and Botswana mark 50 years this year, a period that João Lourenço considered marked by the progressive deepening of ties of friendship and cooperation.

"These visits sealed the course that both countries intended to follow to deepen our ties of friendship and cooperation," he said.

The Angolan President also highlighted the dynamism demonstrated by the current Head of State of Botswana, Duma Boko, who, despite his short time in power, has already made several trips to Angola, with the current trip being of particular importance.

João Lourenço stressed that bilateral cooperation will not be limited to the defense and livestock sectors, but should extend to other fields considered strategic, namely energy and oil.

In the energy sector, he mentioned the interest shown by Botswana in participating as a shareholder in the Lobito Refinery project, considering this possibility part of the new concrete projects that can deepen cooperation between the two countries.

He said Angola intends to strengthen cooperation with Botswana in the field of livestock farming, given the country's experience as a major producer and exporter of beef.

Conservation tourism is also highlighted as an area of common interest, within the framework of the transnational KAZA (Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area) project, which involves Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Diamonds at the heart of cooperation

João Lourenço highlighted the diamond industry as one of the areas in which Angola and Botswana intend to work together, considering that the two countries are among the largest producers of natural diamonds on the African continent and in the world.

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The Angolan President expressed concern about the growth of the synthetic diamonds, produced in laboratories, which due to its characteristics similar to natural stones and lower prices represents a threat to the marketing of natural diamonds.

"We will work hand in hand to continue to value our diamonds," expressed João Lourenço.

According to the Angolan President, the diamond industry represents an important source of revenue, employment, and development for Angola and Botswana, contributing to the financing of social programs, health, education, and infrastructure.

From political relations to concrete projects, João Lourenço said the agreements signed and the projects identified by the two countries represent an evolution of bilateral relations, which should move from declarations of friendship to concrete and economically relevant initiatives.

João Lourenço noted that both the newly signed agreements and other preliminary understandings represent concrete, actionable projects.

The Head of State underscored that the materialization of these initiatives will boost practical, comprehensive, and results-oriented cooperation.

"We need to move from simply shaking hands and saying we are friends, to developing concrete, varied projects capable of producing results," concluded João Lourenço.