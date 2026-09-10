Sudan: Cairo Declaration Forces Reject El Burhan National Dialogue, Call for Negotiated End to Sudan War

Cairo — A coalition of Sudanese political forces has rejected a proposed Sudanese-led national dialogue announced by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) chief and head of the Sovereignty Council, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, arguing that it would legitimise a reality created by war and entrench a de facto authority. The Cairo Declaration forces made the statement after a meeting of their leaders in Cairo on Monday. They said that, although El Burhan's recent rhetoric had shifted from "Glory to the rifle" to "Glory to dialogue", his proposal lacked the substance and purpose of genuine dialogue.

Sudan instead needs serious negotiations aimed first at ending the war, the coalition said. A settlement should then pave the way for rebuilding the military on professional and national foundations, followed by a democratic civilian authority with popular legitimacy.

A Sudanese-owned political process

The coalition called for an inclusive, credible political process owned and led by Sudanese people, rather than a temporary settlement designed to consolidate existing power.

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It said the process should address the roots of Sudan's crisis and lead to an end to the war, reform of state, security, and military institutions, transitional justice, balanced development, and a democratic civilian state.

The coalition called on the Quintet mechanism and other international and regional actors to support, rather than direct, Sudanese political will.

It said the process should reflect Sudan's political, social, and geographical diversity, but participation should be limited to forces committed to peace, democracy, civilian rule, justice, and the country's unity. Groups which it accused of militarising the state and society, supporting the continuation of the war, or seeking to restore systems of authoritarianism and corruption should not be included.

Accountability and civilian unity

The Cairo Declaration forces held both sides in the war responsible for violations and crimes against civilians, as well as for the destruction of cities, villages, public facilities, and private property.

It said justice could neither be postponed nor used as a bargaining chip, and reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of no impunity.

The coalition called for those responsible for violations and crimes against civilians to be held accountable, regardless of their position or affiliation, and for victims to receive justice, restitution, and compensation. It also urged the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council to support investigations and prioritise civilian protection.

The coalition welcomed a joint statement issued by anti-war forces on 23 August 2026, describing it as an important step towards unifying Sudan's civilian political forces.

It said it would continue working with other civilian groups to overcome divisions and build a unified civilian front, arguing that civilian unity was essential to ending the war, preventing its recurrence, restoring democratic transition, and rebuilding the state.

It also called for broad dialogue among forces supporting peace and democratic transition to develop a new social contract in which citizens are equal, rights and freedoms are protected, and political differences are managed peacefully and democratically.

Humanitarian and economic crisis

The coalition said the war, which began on 15 April 2023, had inflicted one of the gravest humanitarian and social catastrophes in Sudan's modern history.

It said the conflict had intensified displacement and refugee movements, destroyed homes, infrastructure, and essential services, weakened the social fabric, deepened poverty, and contributed to crime and insecurity.

The coalition expressed concern about worsening civilian conditions and growing risks of hunger and famine, particularly in areas affected by fighting and displacement.

It said the immediate priority was to end the war, protect civilians, open humanitarian corridors, guarantee the delivery of assistance, and address the humanitarian crisis.

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The coalition also warned of accelerating economic deterioration, citing the collapse in the value of the national currency, rising inflation and prices, falling purchasing power and production, growing poverty, disrupted markets, and deteriorating basic services.

It said the war was a central driver of the economic collapse, with public resources being directed towards sustaining the conflict rather than food, health, education, and other services.

The coalition condemned increasing tax and levy burdens, as well as what it described as harsh revenue-collection practices, warning of deeper poverty, famine, a prolonged conflict, and further erosion of state institutions.

Any sustainable economic recovery, it said, would require an end to the war and the redirection of public resources towards production, public services, social protection, and reconstruction.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.