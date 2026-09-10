South Africa: Witness Places Rapper AKA At Balcony Moments After Fatal Fall of Fiancée Anele Tembe

A guest at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town has described seeing rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes rushing towards the balcony moments after his fiancée Anele Tembe plunged to her death.

On the second day of the Anele Tembe inquest, Witness 9, who chose not to be identified, became the first witness to place rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes at the balcony immediately after his fiancée, Anele Tembe (22), fell from the 10th floor of Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel on the morning of 11 April 2021.

Witness 9 was a guest at the hotel and described seeing Forbes rushing towards the balcony moments after Tembe plunged to her death.

On Wednesday, 9 September 2026, he testified that he saw Forbes leaning over the balcony railing before hearing him shout: "Oh my God, oh my God."

The evidence is significant because it begins to account for the critical seconds immediately after Tembe's fall - where Forbes was, what he did and how he reacted.

It also provides a point of comparison with Forbes's own account to police: that he and Tembe had argued, that she threatened to jump, but that he did not take the threat seriously. He said he went to the bathroom and when he came out, Tembe was no longer on the balcony.

Forbes was gunned down in Durban with Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in February 2023. Seven men...