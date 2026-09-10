Zimbabwe: Rights Commission Responds to Chitungwiza Residents' Call for Intervention

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) on Tuesday conducted a site visit at Surface Industries in Chitungwiza following a petition by residents over the continued contamination of water sources by the cooking oil manufacturing company.

The visit by ZHRC follows a petition presented to the body by the Chitungwiza Residents and Ratepayers Association (CHRRA) in June this year.

The residents petitioned the ZHRC over the discharge of industrial effuent (oily substances) into a

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river behind Surface Industrial area in Chitungwiza in contravention of Section 59 (1) and (2)of the Environmental Management Act 20:27.

The stream feeds into Nyatsime river and ultimately into Lake Chivero which is Harare's main water source.

In the petition, the residents were beseeching the ZHRC to investigate the violation of environmental rights from pollution activities happening behind Surface Industrial complex "and take appropriate redress on this pertinent matter".

Residents of Harare have been at the receiving end of high level industrial pollution and the constitutional right to clean, safe and potable water and a clean environment has been affected.

The residents are having to fork out more money for water consumption.

In 2026, Harare water charges were increased from USD1.24 to USD1.89 per cubic meter in high density suburbs.

For low density suburbs, the water charges Increased from USD1.70 to USD2.34 per cubic meter.

At present, Harare needs up to 10 chemicals to treat water with the city requiring around USD3 million per month for water treatment.

Another factor behind the pollution of Harare's water sources is the issue of partly functional and non-functional sewer treatment plants, including Crowborough, Firle, and Chitungwiza.

According to the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), the issue of non-deterrent fines for polluters has also exercabated the situation in Harare.

The residents' association contends that companies and industries find it cheaper to pollute than comply with regulations on waste management.

CHRA's research findings have revealed significant implementation and enforcement gaps on legal provisions related to pollution and environmental protection.

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These include fragmented legislation, weak regulatory oversight, overlapping institutional mandates, limited coordination among stakeholders and weak enforcement mechanisms, all of which continue to hinder equitable, efficient and quality water service dellvery.

The association contends that the discretionary powers granted to environmental officers in assessing penalties also create room for inconsistencies, weak deterrence, and potential abuse, resulting in penalties that are often not proportlonal to the extent of environmental degradation.

A Chitungwiza resident, Felix Chihoro, who is also the Secretary of CHRAA said, "We applaud the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission for responding to our call and we hope that corrective action will be taken. We also appeal to other government agencies to ensure this issue is raised.

"As residents, we cannot co tinie to bear the brunt of water pollution by industries."

The Deputy Executive Secretary (Programmes) of the ZHRC confirmed the visit by the commission.

"Yes our team was in Chitungwiza yesterday (Tuesday). I'm therefore confirming that the ZHRC is investigating the matter," he said.