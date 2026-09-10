Zimbabwe: Zim Eyes U.S.$600m Rail Deal With Chinese Construction Giant

Zimbabwe is looking to deepen cooperation with China in infrastructure development including a proposed US$600m rail rehabilitation project, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha has said.

Speaking during a visit to China Engineering and Construction Group in Chengdu, China, Advocate Dinha said infrastructure development and skills transfer were critical to Zimbabwe's plans to industrialise and achieve its Vision 2030 targets.

She said the proposed rail project was among areas where Zimbabwe saw significant potential for cooperation with Chinese companies.

"We see tremendous potential for collaboration, from expanding our transport and energy infrastructure to fostering skills transfer through technical and vocational training, particularly the US$600 million rail infrastructure rehabilitation agreement currently under discussion," she said.

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The proposed agreement comes as Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade infrastructure considered vital to economic growth, including its rail network, roads and energy systems.

Advocate Dinha said Zimbabwe's engagement with China was also a follow-up to commitments made under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) particularly initiatives aimed at supporting African countries' modernisation efforts.

"This visit is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between Zimbabwe and China," she said.

The deputy minister said China Engineering and Construction Group's experience in engineering and construction was of "immense strategic interest" to Zimbabwe.

She said the country was implementing its National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) while working towards the Vision 2030 goal of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

"As our country implements the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and strives towards our Vision 2030 goals, infrastructure development and capacity building are paramount," Advocate Dinha said.

She added that Zimbabwe was particularly interested in using infrastructure partnerships to develop local skills and create a workforce capable of supporting long-term economic development.

"China's commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise aligns perfectly with our need to develop a highly skilled workforce to drive our national development objectives," she said.

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Zimbabwe and China have maintained close economic and political ties, with Beijing playing a significant role in financing and implementing infrastructure projects across Africa.

For Zimbabwe, improving its rail network is seen as important for facilitating the movement of bulk goods, supporting mining and agriculture, and reducing pressure on the country's road network.

Advocate Dinha said the Zimbabwean government was committed to creating a favourable environment for investment and cooperation with Chinese companies.

"I wish to reaffirm the Government of Zimbabwe's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for investment and partnership," she said.

She said the government hoped the engagement would lead to a "lasting and mutually beneficial relationship" with China Engineering and Construction Group.

The discussions in Chengdu come as Zimbabwe seeks to attract investment and technical expertise to support infrastructure development and broader economic transformation.