Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Meeting On Investment Sector, Activation of One-Stop Shop

Algiers — TThe President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired Wednesday a working meeting focused on the investment sector and the activation of the one-stop shop system, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic issued firm instructions for the one-stop shop to be fully operational by the end of September, alongside the immediate launch of a comprehensive inventory of the country's industrial real estate.

The President of the Republic also ordered that the digitization of all investment-related procedures be accelerated in coordination with relevant sectors, particularly the tax authorities, State property services and customs, the source added.

Separately, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune approved the reorganization of the country's ports to make them more specialized, said the statement, adding that the Port of Mostaganem would be dedicated exclusively to import operations handled by public institutions and companies.

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The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, the Minister of Finance, the Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of the General Directorate of Communication, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Market Regulation, the Minister and High Commissioner for Digitization, the Director General of Customs, and the Director General of the Algerian Agency for Investment Promotion.