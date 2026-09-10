Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources Announces Discovery of New Oil Well

Luanda — A new oil well has been discovered in Block 15, located in Angola's Lower Congo Basin, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas announced on Wednesday in Luanda.

The discovery was made by the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), ExxonMobil Angola and the Block 15 partners.

The announcement was made during the opening of the 7th Angola Oil & Gas International Conference and Exhibition (AOG 2026).

According to the minister, the well was drilled at a water depth of 940 metres by the Valaris DS-9 drilling rig.

This is the twentieth discovery in Angola's Block 15 over the past 30 years and the third in the last 4 years.

Held under the theme "Investing in Angola's Future", the two-day conference brings together specialists, industry companies and investors to discuss, among other topics, oil and gas exploration and production, energy transition and sustainability.

The first day of the event was marked by thematic panels and the signing of 7 cooperation agreements. ACC/QCB/DOJ