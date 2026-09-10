Kenya: Nyashinski's Greasy Tunes Performance Marks a Major Spotify Milestone

Nyashinski's performance at Spotify's Greasy Tunes Nairobi activation in July 2026 marks Spotify's first-ever Offline/Online performance capture in East Africa.

The intimate session, which took place at Visit Ngara, featured Nyashinski performing Dopamine, Grateful, and Perfect Design for over 100 invited superfans. Directed by Tim Horwood of Mashoba Media, the multi-camera performance was designed to put fans at the center of the experience, offering an intimate, front-row view of the artist performing live.

This milestone reflects Spotify's commitment to creating premium, locally relevant experiences that connect artists with fans in Kenya and around the world, extending the Greasy Tunes Nairobi activation beyond its physical boundaries.

"There's a lot of love for Kenyan music and Kenyan musicians, and it's been incredibly encouraging to see young Kenyans discovering and embracing more local music on Spotify. Young Kenyan artists should not be shy about expressing themselves, experimenting with new sounds and visuals, and creating music that feels true to who they are. It's exciting to see the creativity coming out of Kenya and the love it continues to receive, both at home and beyond. The future, and the present is bright," said Nyashinski.

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The release comes at a significant moment in Nyashinski's career. He recently signed with Sony Music Africa, while his sophomore album, Yariasu, explores Amapiano, Afrosoul and Afrobeats as he continues to build his profile with audiences beyond Kenya.

The performance reflects Spotify's continued investment in Kenya's music scene, creating new ways for artists to bring fans closer to their music.

"Kenya has a vibrant music culture, and we want to create experiences that reflect the depth of talent here while bringing fans closer to the artists they love. Our first Online performance capture in East Africa is an important milestone for us and reflects our commitment to creating premium, locally relevant experiences that connect artists with fans in Kenya and around the world." said Rifumo Mdaka, Sub-Saharan Africa Content Marketing Manager at Spotify.

The performance also extends the Greasy Tunes Nairobi experience beyond the physical activation, which brought together music, food, fashion and community. Through the videos, fans around the world can experience an intimate moment with one of Kenya's most iconic artists, while Spotify continues to create spaces where local talent and culture can reach wider audiences.

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Nyashinski's performance videos are available to watch exclusively on Spotify here.