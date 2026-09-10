Ethiopia: PM Abiy Presents Holiday Gifts to PM Office Employees, Educational Supplies to Children

9 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — -- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has presented holiday gifts to employees of the Office of the Prime Minister in connection with the upcoming Ethiopian New Year celebration of 2019 E.C.

The Prime Minister also provided educational supplies to children supported by the Office of the Prime Minister, according to a post on the office's social media accounts.

The gesture comes as Ethiopia prepares to welcome the New Year, which will be celebrated on September 11 and marks the beginning of 2019 in the Ethiopian calendar.

The initiative reflects efforts to share the holiday spirit with employees and children receiving support from Office of the Prime Minister.

Read the original article on ENA.

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