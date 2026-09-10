Kenya: Murkomen, Kanja Join Global Security Forum in China Focused On Transnational Security Threats

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and National Police Service Inspector-General Douglas Kanja have joined international security officials in China for a global forum focused on strengthening cooperation against increasingly interconnected public-security threats.

Kanja is accompanying Murkomen to the 2026 Conference of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, which is underway in Lianyungang, Jiangsu, from September 9, according to the National Police Service.

The NPS said the annual conference seeks to promote international dialogue and practical cooperation in responding to the "growing interconnectivity and transnational nature of contemporary public-security threats."

The forum brings together participants to discuss a broad range of security challenges, with eight specialised sub-forums featuring on this year's programme.

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The sessions will focus on migration management, international drug control, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, public-security technology and equipment, police education, tourism security and international security services.

The breadth of the programme places cross-border security cooperation at the centre of discussions, with participating countries expected to engage on areas requiring international dialogue and practical cooperation.

The NPS said the conference is designed to foster cooperation on contemporary public-security challenges.

"Held annually, this conference seeks to foster international dialogue and practical cooperation in response to the growing interconnectivity and transnational nature of contemporary public-security threats," the NPS said.

Senior officers drawn from across the National Police Service are accompanying Kanja to the conference.