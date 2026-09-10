Kenya: Bolt Marks 10 Years in Kenya After Sh19bn Investment, 8m Riders

Nairobi — Bolt has marked 10 years of operations in Kenya after investing more than Sh19 billion in the market, connecting more than eight million riders and creating income opportunities for over 170,000 drivers and couriers since entering the country in 2016.

The mobility platform said it has expanded to 19 towns across six regions as ride-hailing becomes an increasingly important part of Kenya's digital economy.

"Kenya is not a market we entered lightly, and after ten years, it is certainly not one we take for granted," said Dimmy Kanyankole, Senior General Manager, Rides, East Africa.

Kanyankole said ride-hailing had evolved from a new technology into a source of income and economic opportunity for thousands of Kenyans, giving drivers flexibility and access to the digital economy.

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He said Bolt would continue investing in Kenya while expanding opportunities for drivers, businesses and communities.

Bolt entered the Kenyan market in 2016 as ride-hailing began changing how people accessed transport and how drivers earned an income. Over the past decade, its operations have expanded beyond Nairobi to the Coast, Western Kenya, Central and North Rift, and the Mt Kenya region.

The milestone comes against the backdrop of a growing gig economy in Kenya. The 2026 Bolt Kenya & Ipsos Gig Economy Report, released in March, estimates that about 1.5 million people now work in the country's gig economy, which generates more than Sh130 billion annually.

The report found that 98 percent of ride-hailing participants surveyed reported an improvement in their standard of living after joining a digital platform, with 54 percent describing the improvement as significant.

Drivers on the Bolt platform earn an average of Sh63,000 per month, while the top 20 percent earn up to Sh184,000, according to the report. Boda boda riders surveyed reported average monthly earnings of Sh56,000, while 53 percent of drivers identified Bolt as their primary source of income.

Ride-hailing accounts for about 20 percent of gig economy activity in Kenya, making it the second-largest category after e-commerce, the report says.

Bolt said its investment in Kenya has included technology infrastructure, driver support programmes, safety initiatives and expansion of its operations. Its presence has also supported businesses linked to the mobility sector, including vehicle financing, insurance, smartphone sales, data use, servicing and maintenance.

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The company has also increased its focus on electric mobility as Kenya's transport sector adopts electric vehicles. Bolt says seven out of every 10 electric vehicles operating in Kenya in 2026 are being used on its platform.

It has supported the adoption of electric vehicles through driver incentive programmes and partnerships aimed at making the vehicles more affordable for drivers.

Kanyankole said Bolt would maintain its focus on driver welfare, safety, product development and sustainability as it enters its second decade in Kenya.

The company plans to expand access to electric and lower-emission vehicles, improve earning opportunities for drivers and couriers, and increase its presence in secondary cities.