South Africa: DA Supports Minister Schreiber's Deportation Performance, Condemns Misreporting

press release

The misreporting of Home Affairs' deportation figures by some news outlets has created a false impression that undermines the substantial progress achieved in restoring the rule of law in South Africa's immigration system.

The Department of Home Affairs spent R175.1 million - not R17 billion as falsely reported by the SABC - on deporting 111,464 foreign nationals over the previous two financial years, according to the latest parliamentary responses from Minister Leon Schreiber. This works out to approximately R1,571 per deportation.

This was followed by further misleading reporting from the Citizen, which also misread the figures contained in the reply to incorrectly claim that deportations has declined in the previous year - when it had actually increased.

The correct figures in the parliamentary responses demonstrate the scale and improved efficiency of Home Affairs' enforcement efforts under Minister Leon Schreiber, with 111,464 foreign nationals deported over the two-year period.

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This forms part of a broader effort by the DA-led Ministry to restore the rule of law, strengthen immigration enforcement, and modernise Home Affairs. In April, the Department reported that deportations had increased substantially under the current administration, alongside intensified enforcement operations and the increased use of biometric verification technology.

Earlier this year, the Department recruited 301 additional Immigration Officers. The additional capacity is intended to strengthen immigration enforcement, including inspections, investigations, deportations and action against illegal immigration.

The Department is also investing in the infrastructure required to strengthen border security. Earlier this year, Minister Schreiber announced a R12.5 billion investment into upgrading six of the country's busiest land border posts, including Beitbridge, Lebombo and Maseru Bridge to make them safer and more secure.

Most recently, Minister Schreiber launched a world-class Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system that applies biometric verification and machine learning to visa applications for the first time.

These measures reflect a coordinated approach to strengthening immigration enforcement, digitally transforming border infrastructure, and restoring the rule of law under Minister Leon Schreiber.

The DA welcomes the correction of the misleading deportation cost figure and will continue to support efforts to ensure that South Africa has secure borders, effective immigration enforcement and a Home Affairs department capable of enforcing the law.