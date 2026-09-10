South Africa: GDP Shrinking Shows Urgent Reforms Are Now Unavoidable

press release

News that South Africa's economy is getting smaller, not bigger, is a most urgent reminder that the government's current approach of 'reform incrementalism' just won't cut it. We need much faster and bolder economic reform to turn South Africa's economy around.

South Africa cannot afford another year of half-measures, endless consultations and reforms moving at a bureaucratic crawl.

The President says he wants growth above 3%. Then he must act like it. The President must confront those in government who are blocking reform and use the GNU to drive through the changes South Africa urgently needs. He must end 'reform incrementalism' and dramatically increase both the speed and ambition of reforms.

With unemployment at 33.6% and 8.5 million South Africans looking for work, every delay has personal consequences for normal South Africans. Every reform stalled means investment lost, businesses held back and jobs that are never created.

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The reforms South Africa needs are not a mystery. Where the DA governs we have shown what can be done. Fix logistics. Secure affordable energy. Unlock infrastructure investment. Cut red tape. Make it easier to invest and hire.

What is missing is political will and urgency from the Presidency.

I have written to President Ramaphosa requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the economic reforms needed to get South Africa growing and creating jobs at the pace our economic crisis demands.

The DA is ready to engage constructively, and we will not relent in pushing for faster more ambitious economic reforms.

South Africa has run out of time for incrementalism. Reform now or continue to condemn millions more South Africans to unemployment and poverty.